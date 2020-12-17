Apple to launch AirPods Pro Lite in early 2021: Report

Apple is expected to launch a new version of the AirPods Pro in early 2021 that could skip a major feature of original AirPods Pro.

AirPods are one of the most famous products by Apple and have been amongst the most loved audio products of all time by Apple users. Now, as per a new report, Apple could launch the AirPods Pro Lite as soon as early next year.

The new report comes from a Korean Publication called 'The Elec'. The report states that the plan for launching the AirPods Pro Lite was for 2020 but because of the more than expected sales of the AirPods Pro, the Lite version was put on hold.

The report also states that the AirPods Pro Lite will have a better in-ear fit than that of the regular AirPods, as it will be more noise isolating and securer.

The other aspect that will help keep the price of the AirPods Pro Lite as low as possible is the exclusive of Active Noise Cancellation that is present in AirPods Pro. To be precise, it should help keep the cost low by 20%.

The price of the AirPods Pro Lite is expected to be slightly higher than the regular AirPods but considerably lower than the AirPods Pro. The Lite version should gain all the features of AirPods Pro, except the Noise Cancellation.

The development is based on the information by a local supplier in the country who has been contracted to develop a system-in-package based on Apple's H1 chip for a new pair of earphones by Apple. This H1 chip also powers the newly launched AirPods Max as well as the AirPods Pro.