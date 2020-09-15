Apple Event 2020 LIVE Updates: Tablets, Smartwatchs and more

Apple 'Time Flies' Event 15 September live updates

Apple is going to live-stream its 'Time Flies' event in a couple of hours from now. Apple is expected to release a couple of new products. The live stream of the event will begin at 10:30p.m. IST on Apple's own website and YouTube as well. This time around, we can expect Apple to release a new iPad Air, and the brand new Watch Series 6. Apple is also expected to release an affordable variant of its Watch that is likely to be called Apple Watch SE.

LIVE BLOG 20:59 (IST) 15 Sep 2020

Apple iPad Air 4 (Rumored Specifications) Apple iPad Air 4 is expected to be to launched today and as per the rumours, it will have an edge-to-edge screen, faster processor and a USB-C connector. Their is a possibility that it will be the first Apple product to have the TouchID integrated into the side-mounted power button. 20:57 (IST) 15 Sep 2020

Apple iPhone 12 models may not launch today Apple iPhone 12 models aren't expected to be unveiled at this event because of the delay Apple has faced in its Supply chain, the main cause of which is the pandemic. Apple is expected to hold a separate launch event for iPhone 12 series. 20:55 (IST) 15 Sep 2020

Tim Cook tweets about the event Tim Cook, CEO, Apple seems to be excited about the upcoming event and tweeted about it. 20:53 (IST) 15 Sep 2020

Apple website getting ready for new products In a few hours from now, Apple event will commence and in the meantime, Apple is updating its website as it mentions "Be right back".