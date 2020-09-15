Apple Event 2020 LIVE Updates: Tablets, Smartwatchs and more

Apple 'Time Flies' Event 15 September live updates
Apple is going to live-stream its 'Time Flies' event in a couple of hours from now. Apple is expected to release a couple of new products. The live stream of the event will begin at 10:30p.m. IST on Apple's own website and YouTube as well. This time around, we can expect Apple to release a new iPad Air, and the brand new Watch Series 6. Apple is also expected to release an affordable variant of its Watch that is likely to be called Apple Watch SE.
LIVE BLOG
Apple iPad Air 4 (Rumored Specifications)
Apple iPad Air 4 is expected to be to launched today and as per the rumours, it will have an edge-to-edge screen, faster processor and a USB-C connector. Their is a possibility that it will be the first Apple product to have the TouchID integrated into the side-mounted power button.
Apple iPhone 12 models may not launch today
Apple iPhone 12 models aren't expected to be unveiled at this event because of the delay Apple has faced in its Supply chain, the main cause of which is the pandemic. Apple is expected to hold a separate launch event for iPhone 12 series.
