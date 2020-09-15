Advertisement

Apple Event 2020 LIVE Updates: Tablets, Smartwatchs and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 15, 2020 8:59 pm

Apple 'Time Flies' Event 15 September live updates
Apple is going to live-stream its 'Time Flies' event in a couple of hours from now. Apple is expected to release a couple of new products. The live stream of the event will begin at  10:30p.m. IST on Apple's own website and YouTube as well. This time around, we can expect Apple to release a new iPad Air, and the brand new Watch Series 6. Apple is also expected to release an affordable variant of its Watch that is likely to be called Apple Watch SE. 


LIVE BLOG

20:59 (IST)

15 Sep 2020

Apple iPad Air 4 (Rumored Specifications)

 Apple iPad Air 4 is expected to be to launched today and as per the rumours, it will have an edge-to-edge screen, faster processor and a USB-C connector. Their is a possibility that it will be the first Apple product to have the TouchID integrated into the side-mounted power button.

20:57 (IST)

15 Sep 2020

Apple iPhone 12 models may not launch today

Apple iPhone 12 models aren't expected to be unveiled at this event because of the delay Apple has faced in its Supply chain, the main cause of which is the pandemic. Apple is expected to hold a separate launch event for iPhone 12 series. 

 

20:55 (IST)

15 Sep 2020

Tim Cook tweets about the event

Tim Cook, CEO, Apple seems to be excited about the upcoming event and tweeted about it.

 

20:53 (IST)

15 Sep 2020

Apple website getting ready for new products

In a few hours from now, Apple event will commence and in the meantime, Apple is updating its website as it mentions "Be right back". 

 

Latest Smartphones
Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

TWS earbuds buying Guide

Jio Phone to cost around Rs 3500, Nokia 3.4, Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro price cut

OnePlus Nord 6GB Variant: Was supposed to launch in Sept, where is it?

Where is OnePlus Nord 6 GB, VI launches new plan, Samsung Tab A7, Poco X3, TikTok

Can Indian Apps make it big?

Top 5 Cheapest Smart bBands With Heart Rate Monitor

