Apple Swift Student Challenge 2025 Applications to Open in February

The Apple Swift Student Challenge offers students worldwide a unique platform to demonstrate their creativity while building practical, real-world skills. Through this challenge, students are empowered to join a global community of developers using Swift, the programming language employed by professionals to create innovative apps. The company has now announced that the applications for Apple Swift Student Challenge 2025 will open in February next year.

The Swift Student Challenge initiative not only encourages young minds to explore coding but also fosters the development of ideas that could lead to the next generation of groundbreaking applications. It’s an opportunity for students to gain hands-on experience with industry tools and showcase their talents on a global stage.

Submissions for the 2025 Swift Student Challenge will open in February for three weeks. Students, educators, and their advocates can find out how to prepare for the challenge and sign up to be notified when applications open at developer.apple.com. Apple will recognise a total of 350 Swift Student Challenge winners whose submissions demonstrate excellence in innovation, creativity, social impact, or inclusivity.

From this esteemed group, 50 Distinguished Winners will receive additional recognition and be invited to Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino next summer. Apple is also unveiling updated Swift Coding Club resources to help students prepare for the Swift Student Challenge, while building community and developing skills for a future career.

The Swift Coding Club starter kit provides activities to empower students with a passion for app development to further explore Swift and SwiftUI and spread the word among their peers. “In addition, new Develop in Swift Tutorials offer students a great first step toward a career in app development using Swift, SwiftUI, and Xcode — Apple’s integrated development environment — as they build innovative apps for all Apple platforms,” says Apple.