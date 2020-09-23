Advertisement

Apple Store live in India: Things you should know

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 23, 2020 11:44 am

The new Apple Store in India has gone live with support from Apple specialists, trade-in programmes, accessories, contactless delivery and much more.
Apple online Store for India has gone live with some great new features for the website. The new online store for India has every single product from Apple, in every variant. There are a bunch of official accessories available for every Apple device including the new Solo Loop bands Apple Watches. 

 

The new store flexes the newly launched iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE in all their glory. Apple has allowed a trade-in program for their iPhones where potential buyers can trade in eligible smartphones towards credit for a new iPhone. The maximum credit value for the trade-in is upto Rs 35,000. The value will depend on the configuration and condition of the device you are trading in. 

 

 

There are financing options available for all the customers and additional discounts for students of existing and newly accepted students in universities. You have various options available for payments where you can pay with credit and debit card, credit card EMI, RuPay, UPI, Net Banking and credit card on delivery. 

 

 

The delivery for every product is free and because of the ongoing pandemic situation, Apple also says that all of these deliveries will be contact-less. Apple says that all the orders will be shipped within 24-72 hours. Apple is covering upto 13,000 pin-codes all over India which will be expanded in the coming weeks. 

 

An offer Apple is currently running on the newly launched Apple Online Store is a 6% cashback upto Rs 10,000 on purchases of above Rs 20,900 made using HDFC bank credit cards. The offer is valid until October 16th.

 

 

Then there are Apple Specialists that can help you with your orders, for example if you have any queries while configuring your own Mac machine, you can take help from the Apple specialist so he/she can easily clear all your queries before you make a purchase. 

 

Apple Care+ benefits are also being offered which can help you with an extended 2 year warranty programme for your Apple device.

 

It is also possible to customize your Apple product with a custom engraving and signature gift wraps. Currently, you can engrave your new iPad and Apple Pencil in English whereas AirPods can be engraved in various different languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, and more. 

 

Apple is looking forward to provide the best user experience with its new online store in India so customers can get exactly what they are looking for without any difficulties. 

 

Apple

