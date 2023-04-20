Apple store in Saket, New Delhi, to open today

Apple’s latest store, India’s second one, will open today. It is located in Saket, the bustling capital city of New Delhi. The store promises to be a welcoming space where customers can explore Apple’s innovative products and services.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail, said, “We’re thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi by opening our second store in India, Apple Saket. Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services.”

Upon entering Apple Saket, customers will be greeted by a unique curved storefront design featuring white oak tables showcasing Apple’s products and accessories and a feature wall locally manufactured in India.

The store also includes a dedicated Apple Pickup station, making it convenient for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a time that suits them. As with all Apple facilities, Apple Saket operates on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral, aligning with Apple’s commitment to sustainability.

Apple Saket is staffed by over 70 skilled retail team members who hail from 18 different states in India and speak more than 15 languages.

Customers can make reservations at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for technical and hardware support to receive expert assistance. Genius Bar appointments cover a range of services, from setting up devices to recovering Apple IDs, selecting AppleCare plans, or modifying subscriptions.

In addition to shopping and support, Apple Saket aims to be a hub for education. The store will offer free daily in-store sessions through Today at Apple, led by Apple Creatives who are accomplished artists and creators themselves. The sessions cover a wide range of topics, from basic how-to lessons to using professional-grade programs, and are conducted in a roundtable setting for a personalized customer experience.

Some of the Today at Apple sessions offered at Apple Saket include “Getting Started with iPhone,” “Edit Your Photos on iPhone,” “Make Your Own Emoji” in the Art Lab for Kids, “Personalizing Your Apple Watch,” and “Capture Ideas on iPad,” among others.