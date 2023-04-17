Apple marks more than 25 years of innovation in India

Apple has begun celebrating more than 25 years of operations in India, as it marks a major expansion with the opening of its first Apple Store locations in the country, along with new environmental initiatives and a key milestone in the growing community of Indian developers. Apple CEO Tim Cook also had positive things to say about the company’s journey in the Indian market and how he is optimistic about the future of Apple in India.

“At Apple, our mission is to enrich lives and empower people around the world,” said Tim Cook, CEO of Apple. “India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history — supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity,” he added.

Apple reiterated that as a part of its 25-year celebration, its first two retail stores in India would open this week in Mumbai and Delhi, particularly in BKC and Saket, respectively. It welcomes customers from all over the country and around the world to discover Apple’s products and experience them in hand. Next, the brand said that the community of app developers in India now supports more than 1 million jobs.

It further said that App Store payouts to developers in the country have more than tripled since 2018. The company also shed some light on its history in India, where it reminded how Apple began manufacturing iPhone in India in 2017. Since then, the company has worked with suppliers to assemble iPhone models and produce a growing number of components.

Next, Apple recently also launched educational programming in India, which is focused on women’s health, as part of the company’s $50 million Supplier Employee Development Fund, which was founded in 2022. The fund aims to educate supplier employees on new skill development, rights awareness, and other learning opportunities.

Apple is also working on enhancing the experience its services provide to the customers in India as a part of the 25 years celebration. It continuously offers a growing music catalogue in Spatial Audio on Apple Music and most recently launched the new Apple Music Classical app designed specifically for classical music lovers. It also aims to boost local artists like Mali, Armaan Malik, DIVINE, and Sandunes through expert curation and editorial.

As its commitment to the environment, Apple says that all active Indian manufacturing supply chain partners are committed to using 100 percent clean energy for their Apple operations. This aligns with the company’s mission to be 100 percent carbon neutral for its supply chain and products by 2030. The brand last week announced that it would use 100 percent recycled cobalt in all Apple-designed batteries by 2025.

More details about Apple BKC

The first official Apple retail store in India will open in Mumbai in BKC this Tuesday, April 18, at 11 a.m. IST. “Located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex financial, arts, and entertainment district, Apple BKC will serve as a dynamic space where customers can come together, explore Apple products and services, enjoy exceptional service, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free Today at Apple sessions”, said the brand.

The ‘Today at Apple’ series will bring visitors, local artists, and creatives together, offering free sessions featuring Apple products and services. The store has a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels. The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy.

Apple BKC features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the unique geometry of the store. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling.

There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi. Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-meter-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine. Apple BKC features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages.

The store has the latest iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV lineups, as well as accessories like AirTag, so buyers can experience these products before making a purchase. Apple BKC also offers Apple Pickup, which makes it easier for customers to order online and pick up products when convenient for them.