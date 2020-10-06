Advertisement

Apple stops sale of audio product from third-party brands

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 06, 2020 12:47 pm

Latest News

Apple has stopped the sales of audio products from brands like Sonos, Logitech, and Bose. It may have done so because of the upcoming rumoured audio products by Apple such as the Smart HomePod and over-ear headphones.
Advertisement

Apple, the Californian based tech company has now stopped the sale of Audio products from third party manufacturers that were available under Apple brand. 

 

These manufacturers include Logitech, Sonos and Bose.

 

Apple used to sell wireless noise-cancelling earphones, headphones, wireless speakers from brands like Bose, Sonos, but the products have now been removed from the Apple Store website. 

 

The news first broke out through Bloomberg, who reported that by the end of last month, the products disappeared from the website. The Verge has also reported that these products were available till 15th September, means Apple has removed these products pretty recently. 

 

Advertisement

Read More: Apple Store live in India: Things you should know

 

Apple may have done so as it is reportedly working on its own audio products that could launch as early as this year. The first audio product it could launch, are the over-the-ear headphones followed by Smart HomePod speaker later on. 

 

The report by Bloomberg also suggests that Apple has asked its executives in the offline retail stores to remove these products from the shelves, hence, stopping the sales. 

 

Logitech and Bose have confirmed to Bloomberg as well, that Apple has stopped the sale of these products, but no reason was mentioned by the companies. Bose confirmed by saying to Bloomberg, that "Apple has said that they will no longer carry third-party speakers at retail from September onwards". 

 

Currently, Apple's own AirPods, AirPods Pro, HomePod and the BeatsPill+ by its subsidiary, 'Beats' , are available on the website for sale.

 

Apple made a similar move back in 2014 where it removed the FitBit wearable products from its website and launched the Apple Watch soon after. 

Apple Store live in India: Things you should know

Latest News from Apple

You might like this

Tags: Apple

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Apple Store live in India: Things you should know

Facebook and Ray-Ban join hands for smart glases

LG G8X ThinQ: Is it the Future of Multitasking?

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV
Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more
Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables
Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies