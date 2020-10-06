Apple stops sale of audio product from third-party brands

Apple has stopped the sales of audio products from brands like Sonos, Logitech, and Bose. It may have done so because of the upcoming rumoured audio products by Apple such as the Smart HomePod and over-ear headphones.

Apple, the Californian based tech company has now stopped the sale of Audio products from third party manufacturers that were available under Apple brand.

These manufacturers include Logitech, Sonos and Bose.

Apple used to sell wireless noise-cancelling earphones, headphones, wireless speakers from brands like Bose, Sonos, but the products have now been removed from the Apple Store website.

The news first broke out through Bloomberg, who reported that by the end of last month, the products disappeared from the website. The Verge has also reported that these products were available till 15th September, means Apple has removed these products pretty recently.

Apple may have done so as it is reportedly working on its own audio products that could launch as early as this year. The first audio product it could launch, are the over-the-ear headphones followed by Smart HomePod speaker later on.

The report by Bloomberg also suggests that Apple has asked its executives in the offline retail stores to remove these products from the shelves, hence, stopping the sales.

Logitech and Bose have confirmed to Bloomberg as well, that Apple has stopped the sale of these products, but no reason was mentioned by the companies. Bose confirmed by saying to Bloomberg, that "Apple has said that they will no longer carry third-party speakers at retail from September onwards".

Currently, Apple's own AirPods, AirPods Pro, HomePod and the BeatsPill+ by its subsidiary, 'Beats' , are available on the website for sale.

Apple made a similar move back in 2014 where it removed the FitBit wearable products from its website and launched the Apple Watch soon after.