Apple September Event 2022 details leaked: iPhone 14 series, AirPods 2 Pro and more expected

Apple usually hosts its September or October event every year to unveil the new iPhone series and other hardware. In 2022, Apple is expected to host the event in September, and a bunch of details about the launch event have now been tipped, including what products could be unveiled.

iPhone 14 series, 3 new Apple Watch models, AirPods 2 Pro and more

A report from iDropNews citing tipster LeaksApplePro as source says that Apple’s September event could take place in week 37 of this year. The exact date is rumoured to be September 13. The tipster notes that Apple is yet to decide whether the 2022 September event will be an in-person event or an online one.

It also says that the company will only decide this close to the event date, and confirmation would be available by mid or late August. This is because Apple starts recording the event around this time if it is supposed to be a digital event. Further, the tipster says that the iPhone 14 will look identical to the iPhone 13, and adds that it will feature last year’s Apple A15 SoC with slight modifications and with moniker Apple A16 Bionic.

Read More: Apple schedules WWDC 2022 conference for June 6

Next, it is said that the AirPods Pro 2 will also debut at the event. They are rumoured to be “the biggest innovation in wireless earbuds since the original AirPods”, and come with a new codec, a stemless design, and noise-cancelling technology. The earbuds might also replace the lightning connector with a USB Type-C connector. The Pro earbuds from Apple are said to come in White colour and could be priced at $299 (approx Rs 23,200).

Coming to Apple watch, the Cupertino-based tech giant may unveil three models this year. This could include the Apple Watch Series 8, the new Watch SE, and a Watch Extreme Edition. The tipster has mentioned that these watches may have updated internals and may not sport a redesign or flat edges. The Apple Watch Extreme Edition is said to be priced higher than the Watch Series 8, which is said to start at $399 (approx Rs 31,000).

Lastly, as for the Macs, the tipster has said that if the September event is an in-person event, new Mac devices can be expected but if the event is an offline one, no Mac devices will be launched.