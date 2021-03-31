Advertisement

Apple schedules WWDC conference for June 7, will be an online-only event

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 31, 2021 11:07 am

WWDC is a developer conference where Apple generally showcases the upcoming versions of its various operating systems – iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS and tvOS.
Apple has announced that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place this year on June 7. Alongside this, Apple will also host its traditional Swift Student Challenge for student developers to showcase their love of coding by creating their own Swift playground.

 

Due to COVID, this will be an online event and it will be available to all developers for free via the Apple Developer app and Apple Developer website. Usually, WWDC is held at San Jose McEnery Convention Center and it costs US$ 1599 to attend the event. But since last year, WWDC has gone completely virtual in the wake of global pandemic caused by Coronavirus.

For those who are not aware, WWDC is a developer conference where Apple generally showcases the upcoming versions of its various operating systems – iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS and tvOS. This year, iOS 15 for iPhones, macOS 12 for MacBooks, iMacs and Macs, watchOS 8 for the Apple Watch, tvOS 15 for Apple TV hardware and iPadOS 15 for iPads will be announced.

 

For Swift Student Challenge, student developers from all over the world can submit to the Swift Student Challenge by creating an interactive scene in a Swift playground that can be experienced within three minutes. It has started accepting applications for the challenge with the deadline set for April 18. Winners will receive an exclusive WWDC21 outwear and a pin set.

 

Apple said that it will share additional program information in advance of WWDC21 through the Apple Developer app, on the Apple Developer website, and via email.

 

Susan Prescott, VP of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing at Apple said: “We love bringing our developers together each year at WWDC to learn about our latest technologies and to connect them with Apple engineers. We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play.”

