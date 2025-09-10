Apple Launches iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, Featuring Major Camera and Battery Upgrades

Apple has launched the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which the company says are a big upgrade in performance and a complete redesign of its flagship smartphone line. The new devices have the A19 Pro chip inside and a new aluminium chassis. They also have better battery life and more advanced imaging and video tools for both regular users and professional content creators.

Prices & Storage Options

The iPhone 17 Pro costs $1,099 in the U.S. and comes in three sizes: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at $1,199 and comes with up to 2TB of storage for the first time. The iPhone 17 Pro 256 GB costs INR 1,34,900 in India, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max 256 GB costs INR 1,49,900.

Both models are offered in three finishes: deep blue, cosmic orange, and silver. New accessories include TechWoven, Clear, and Silicone cases with MagSafe, as well as a Crossbody Strap designed for hands-free use.

Availability and rollout in the market

People in more than 60 countries, such as the U.S., China, Germany, India, and the UK, can pre-order the devices on September 12. Deliveries will start on September 19. On September 26, 22 more markets will get a second wave of availability.

Display: Changes and Sizes

The iPhone 17 Pro has a 6.3-inch screen, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch screen. The Super Retina XDR displays can get up to 3000 nits of brightness outdoors, have a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, an Always-On display, and a better anti-reflective coating.

Apple Intelligence and iOS 26

The devices run iOS 26 and include Apple’s new “Apple Intelligence” features, such as Live Translation for real-time multilingual communication, better screenshot analysis, call screening, and AI features that work offline. The AI model that runs on the device is open to developers and can be used in many languages, with more coming later this year.

Longer battery life?

Apple claims that the new aerospace-grade brushed aluminium unibody on the iPhone 17 Pro lineup is meant to make the phone cooler and make room for a bigger battery. Apple said that a vapour chamber filled with deionised water and laser-welded into the chassis spreads heat and allows for up to 40% better sustained performance.

This design also facilitates improved Antenna performance and supports faster charging, with both models capable of reaching 50% battery in 20 minutes when using Apple’s new 40W Dynamic Power Adapter.

The A19 Pro chip

The A19 Pro chip is at the heart of the new devices. It has a 6-core CPU, a 6-core GPU, and a new 16-core Neural Engine. The chip is made to work best with AI, high-end gaming, and multitasking that doesn’t use a lot of power. It supports ray tracing with hardware acceleration and high frame rates for gaming. Apple claims that games like Arknights: Endfield run better on it.

The devices also include N1, Apple’s newly designed wireless networking chip that supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread connectivity.

Camera System

Apple emphasised camera upgrades, introducing what it called its most advanced camera system to date. The three 48MP “Fusion” cameras — Main, Ultra Wide, and a new Telephoto — provide the equivalent of eight focal lengths, including the longest optical-quality zoom yet on iPhone, at 8x (200mm).

The Telephoto lens has a new tetraprism design and a sensor that is 56% bigger than the old one, which makes it better at taking pictures in low light. Apple said that a new image processing pipeline also makes colours more accurate and keeps more detail.

Center Stage Front Camera and Dual Capture Video

The Center Stage camera on the front has been redesigned with a square 18MP sensor that gives it a wider field of view and better resolution. The updated camera supports new features such as Dual Capture — enabling simultaneous front and rear video recording — and AI-powered auto-rotation for group selfies.

Filmmakers’ Video Tools Add Genlock and ProRes RAW

The iPhone 17 Pro models are the first smartphones to support ProRes RAW, Apple Log 2, and genlock, a synchronization protocol used in professional video production. These features aim to streamline multi-camera workflows and enable precise video alignment, reducing time spent on post-production editing.

Support for professional software platforms such as Final Cut Camera and Blackmagic Camera has also been added.

Ceramic Shield 2 Improves Durability and Scratch Resistance

Ceramic Shield 2, Apple’s new protective glass technology, is now on both the front and back of both devices. The new coating makes the surface three times more resistant to scratches and is meant to cut down on glare in bright places. Apple claims the material is four times more crack-resistant than glass used in prior models.

eSIM Expansion and Connectivity Enhancements

Apple is still moving toward eSIM technology. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will only work with eSIMs in 13 countries, including the U.S., Canada, Japan, and the UAE. However, the iPhone that will be released in India might have a physical SIM slot.