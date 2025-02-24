Apple Preps Gemini Integration in Apple Intelligence: Report

Earlier in June last year, it was confirmed officially that Apple will offer consumers multiple options to choose from when it comes to AI models in Apple Integration and the first choice post ChatGPT integration may be incoming. As per a new report, Apple is now prepping Gemini integration in Apple Intelligence.

In a backend update rolled out with the iOS 18.4 beta, Apple has added both “Google” and “OpenAI” as third-party model options within Apple Intelligence. This discovery comes from Aaron Perris on X.

While this doesn’t guarantee that Gemini integration in Apple Intelligence will arrive in iOS 18.4—especially given previous Apple Intelligence delays—it strongly suggests that support is on the way, possibly in a later iOS 18 update or with iOS 19. Apple is also expected to debut its own conversational Siri model in iOS 19.

According to Federighi’s previous statement, Apple chose ChatGPT to power some of the initial features of Apple Intelligence because it wanted to “start with the best.” There’s no word on when Apple might announce a partnership with Google for the latter’s Gemini model, but we do know that Apple has been in talks with Google and hasn’t closed the doors on an agreement, thanks to an earlier leaked report.

As of now, Siri can tap into ChatGPT’s expertise when it’s needed. Users will be asked for consent before any questions are sent to ChatGPT, along with any documents or photos, and Siri then presents the answer directly. The model Siri is leveraging is GPT-4o. For those who choose to access ChatGPT, Apple says their IP addresses will be hidden, and OpenAI won’t store requests.