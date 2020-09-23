Apple Online Store in India: Cash back on Samsung Smartphones?

With Apple's new Online store in India, it has introduced a trade-in program for 4 of its iPhone models where you can exchange your old phone for a new iPhone. These are the Samsung devices that are eligible and their trade-in cost.

Apple Store has gone live in India today and is offering a host of new services for its customers so they can buy their favourite apple products without any difficulties.

Apple is also offering a trade-in service where you can give your old device to Apple to get a credit on your new Apple device, meaning that the amount Apple will provide you for your old phone will be deducted from the amount of the new Apple device you are about to purchase.

In this way, your new Apple device will cost you less than its original price. The trade-in offer is currently available only for iPhones. You will have to answer a few questions regarding the brand, model and condition of your device. And then Apple will provide a trade-in value to lower the price of your new iPhone. And when they deliver your new iPhone, they will complete the trade-in right on your doorstep.

The Trade-in values will vary based on the condition, year and configuration of your trade-in device and will be computed on the MRP. Only a select range of models from other manufacturers are available for the trade-in.

The courier will check the Physical condition of the touchscreen, enclosure and camera lenses, the Front and back camera functionality, Touchscreen functionality, Wi-Fi and mobile functionality, etc. When the courier is satisfied, it will then ask you to reset your old device and will provide you your new iPhone.

If the verification shows that the condition isn’t as described or something doesn’t work in your device, you can still get your new iPhone by paying the courier the amount of the trade-in credit at your doorstep.

We will now tell you about which Samsung devices are available for a trade-in and at what amount they will be traded on. Keep in mind that only the iPhone Xr (Rs 52,500 base model), iPhone SE 2020 (Rs 42,500 base model), iPhone 11 (Rs 68,300 base model) and iPhone 11 Pro (Rs 1,06,600 base model) are eligible under the trade-in program and the maximum value Apple will provide you for your old device is Rs 35,000.

These are the Samsung devices that are available under the trade-in option and what price will be given to you for the trade:

Samsung Galaxy S10 Up to ₹23,020

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Up to ₹29,765

Samsung Galaxy S10e Up to ₹19,650

Galaxy Note 10 Plus Up to ₹36,230

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Up to ₹27,175

Samsung Galaxy S9 Up to ₹13,140

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Up to ₹13,020

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Up to ₹18,395

Samsung Galaxy A51 Up to ₹11,545

Samsung Galaxy A71 Up to ₹13,975

Samsung Galaxy A70 Up to ₹9,710

Samsung Galaxy A70s Up to ₹10,565

Samsung Galaxy A80 Up to ₹11,310

These are the original prices of the above mentioned Samsung devices:

Samsung Galaxy S10 - Rs 49,998

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus - Rs 52,999

Samsung Galaxy S10e - Rs 48,500

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus - Rs 84,200

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 - Rs 73,600

Samsung Galaxy S9 - Rs 55,999

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus - Rs 47,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 - Rs 63,999

Samsung Galaxy A51 - Rs 22,999

Samsung Galaxy A71 - Rs 29,499

Samsung Galaxy A70 - Rs 24,700

Samsung Galaxy A70s - Rs 24,755

Samsung Galaxy A80 - Rs 30,000



Apple is also offering a range of other services with its new online store like personalized engraving on iPads, Apple Pencils and other services like Apple Care+, Apple Specialists live chat support, etc.



