Advertisement

Apple Music now available on Samsung Smart TVs

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 24, 2020 5:40 pm

Latest News

Apple Music brings access to over 60 Million Songs Ad-Free.
Advertisement

Samsung has announced that beginning today, Apple Music is now available on some Samsung televisions. It means now select models of Samsung Smart TV models will be receiving support for the Apple Music app.

Consumers in over 100 countries can now access Apple’s streaming music service through Samsung’s Smart TV models that were manufactured from 2018 to 2020. Subscribers can stream over 60 million songs ad-free, watch top music videos, and explore thousands of playlists curated by real people.

Owners of Samsung Smart TVs can download Apple Music from the Samsung Smart TV App Store, sign in to an existing account with their Apple ID, or begin the subscription process right from their TV. Samsung Smart TV owners can try Apple Music free for 3 months with an individual, family or student subscription.

Samsung Apple Music


In addition to Apple Music’s vast catalog, subscribers can also watch original shows, trending concerts, and other exclusive content on their Samsung Smart TVs.

Apple Music subscribers can also get customized daily recommendations and you can tune in for shows by Elton John, The Weeknd, Frank Ocean, DJ Khaled, Nicki Minaj. Plus, subscribers will also have access to new “At Home With Apple Music” content that includes new editorial playlists, group FaceTime chats with artists at home, special artist interviews and playlists.

Salek Brodsky, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development for Samsung Electronics said "Our goal has always been to deliver the best entertainment experiences to consumers – and as people spend more time at home, we are more committed to that mission than ever. Last year, we were the first TV manufacturer to offer the Apple TV app, and today, we are the first to offer Apple Music. Our partnership with Apple has been instrumental in bringing consumers an unparalleled lineup of different entertainment options, especially as they seek out more content choices from their Smart TVs."

Advertisement

This Samsung Smart Display will cost you up to Rs 12 crore!

CES 2020: Samsung introduces 2020 OLED 8K TV with Infinity screen

Samsung 55-inch and 65-inch Frame QLED TV to be available on Flipkart Republic Day Sale

Samsung introduces world’s first Wi-Fi 6 8K TV powered by MediaTek chipset

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Apple Music Samsung Apple Music Samsung TV

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Huawei Smart Screen V55i TV with pop-up camera announced

Realme TV's Remote gets Bluetooth Certification, points to an imminent launch

iFFALCON F2A TV receives Android 9 update

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?
Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes
Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies