Apple Music now available on Samsung Smart TVs

Apple Music brings access to over 60 Million Songs Ad-Free.

Advertisement

Samsung has announced that beginning today, Apple Music is now available on some Samsung televisions. It means now select models of Samsung Smart TV models will be receiving support for the Apple Music app.



Consumers in over 100 countries can now access Apple’s streaming music service through Samsung’s Smart TV models that were manufactured from 2018 to 2020. Subscribers can stream over 60 million songs ad-free, watch top music videos, and explore thousands of playlists curated by real people.



Owners of Samsung Smart TVs can download Apple Music from the Samsung Smart TV App Store, sign in to an existing account with their Apple ID, or begin the subscription process right from their TV. Samsung Smart TV owners can try Apple Music free for 3 months with an individual, family or student subscription.



In addition to Apple Music’s vast catalog, subscribers can also watch original shows, trending concerts, and other exclusive content on their Samsung Smart TVs.



Apple Music subscribers can also get customized daily recommendations and you can tune in for shows by Elton John, The Weeknd, Frank Ocean, DJ Khaled, Nicki Minaj. Plus, subscribers will also have access to new “At Home With Apple Music” content that includes new editorial playlists, group FaceTime chats with artists at home, special artist interviews and playlists.



Salek Brodsky, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development for Samsung Electronics said "Our goal has always been to deliver the best entertainment experiences to consumers – and as people spend more time at home, we are more committed to that mission than ever. Last year, we were the first TV manufacturer to offer the Apple TV app, and today, we are the first to offer Apple Music. Our partnership with Apple has been instrumental in bringing consumers an unparalleled lineup of different entertainment options, especially as they seek out more content choices from their Smart TVs."

Advertisement