Apple to Open Doors of Two New Retail Stores in India: Check details

Apple, the world’s leading technology company, has announced the opening of two new retail locations in India. The new stores, Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi will provide customers with great new ways to browse, discover, and purchase Apple products with exceptional service and experiences.

Apple Store in India: Opening Date

Apple BKC will open its doors to customers on April 18, while Apple Saket will open on April 20. The barricade for Apple Saket was revealed this morning and features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past. The colourful artwork celebrates Apple’s second store in India, which is located in the nation’s capital.

Customers visiting these new stores will be able to explore Apple’s latest product lineup, find creative inspiration, and get personalized service and support from the store’s team of Specialists, Creatives, and Geniuses. These stores will offer a unique experience for customers, which will mark a significant expansion for Apple in India.

Apple BKC opens on Tuesday, April 18, at 11 a.m. IST, and Apple Saket will open for customers on April 20 at 10 a.m. IST.

Special Offers

To celebrate the opening of Apple BKC, the company has announced a special Today at Apple series called “Mumbai Rising”. The series, which will run from opening day through the summer, will offer hands-on activities with Apple’s products and services, celebrating Mumbai’s local community and culture. Visitors, local artists, and creatives can come together for the “Mumbai Rising” sessions and explore the latest Apple products and services.

These new stores are a significant milestone for Apple in India, which is a crucial market for the company. The stores will provide customers with easy access to the latest Apple products and services and personalized service and support. With these new stores, Apple continues strengthening its presence in India and offering customers a unique shopping experience. Apple BKC opens on Tuesday, April 18, at 11 a.m. IST, and Apple Saket will open for customers on April 20 at 10 a.m. IST.