Apple sets up official account on TikTok, no videos posted yet

The company has many accounts but they hardly post anything on these platforms.

Advertisement

Tech giant Apple has finally decided it's time to enter the world of TikTok, and to make it official they have created an account on the popular platform this week. The iPhone maker has been proactive with its presence across different social media channels, but rarely do we see them interacting with the users, or even posting content regularly. And even this time it's no different, as Apple might have created the account, but they are yet to post any videos on the platform.

Apple has been visible on Instagram for quite sometime now, and as per its latest account details, it has 23.2 million followers on the Facebook-owned products. In addition to this, Apple has more than 4 million people following them on Twitter, but yet again, we've hardly seen them posting any tweets, even though the company's CEO, Tim Cook is quite active on the micro-blogging platform.

But there's another way of looking at Apple's debut on TikTok. The ByteDance-owned product has surely made headlines for controversial reasons, but it's hard to deny that having more than 500 million in less than few years is a big feat, something that even a Facebook couldn't achieve back in the day.

Advertisement

It'll be interesting to see if Apple has any intentions of building on its focus to interact with users on the platform, which is extremely popular in China, which is one of its most important market in the Asian region. TikTok in India has largely been popular with users from non-metro cities, which is ideally not the targeted user base for Apple with its products. But considering how big a potential these cities are for Apple, especially when they are still selling older iPhone models in the country, TikTok could be an intriguing medium to connect for the company with a larger set of mobile users across the globe.