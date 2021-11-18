Apple makes an unexpected announcement, Self Service Repair for iPhone, Mac

Apple has finally made an announcement that no one expected the company would ever make. The Californian Smartphone maker announced Self Service Repair, which will allow customers who are comfortable with completing their own repairs access to Apple genuine parts and tools.

Available first for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, and soon to be followed by Mac computers featuring M1 chips, Self Service Repair will be available early next year in the US and will expand to additional countries throughout 2022.

Apple says that initial phase of the program will focus on the most commonly serviced modules, such as the iPhone display, battery, and camera. However, the ability for additional repairs will be available later next year. Apple says that in addition to more than 5,000 Apple Authorised Service Providers (AASPs) and 2,800 Independent Repair Providers who have access to these parts, tools, and manuals, customers will now also have access to these parts.

How to perform Self Service Repair?

After reviewing the repair manual to ensure that one can safely perform the repair, the user can place an order for the Apple genuine parts and tools using the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store. Following the repair, customers who return their used part for recycling will receive credit toward their purchase.

The new store will offer more than 200 individual parts and tools, enabling customers to complete the most common repairs on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

Apple clarifies that Self Service Repair is intended for individual technicians with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices. “For the vast majority of customers, visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair”, says the company.