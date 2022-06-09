Apple is reportedly working on its largest 14.1-inch iPad Pro with M2 chip

Apple unveiled its M2 processor a couple of days back and the first two products to come with this chip are the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. However, same as what Apple did with M1 in iPad Pro, the Californian manufacturer could soon equip a new iPad Pro with the M2 chip that could also be the largest iPad Apple has ever made.

A report on Twitter says that Apple couldnlaunch a refreshed version of the iPad Pro in the coming months which will be a new 14.1-inch display model. If it turns out to be true, this could be the largest iPad Pro in the whole tablet lineup from Apple. Furthermore, this iPad Pro may come with M2 chip with 512GB and 16GB of base memory.

Apart from that, the new M2 line is expected to include a new 11-inch iPad model with no major changes and a new 12.9 model with thinner bezels, the tipster says. Talking about the new M2 chip, it is built using enhanced, second-generation 5-nanometer technology, and consists of 20 billion transistors — 25 percent more than M1. The additional transistors improve features across the entire chip, including the memory controller that delivers 100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — 50 percent more than M1. And with up to 24GB of fast unified memory, M2 can handle even larger and more complex workloads.

The new CPU features faster performance cores paired with a larger cache, while the efficiency cores have been significantly enhanced for even greater performance gains. Together, they deliver 18 percent greater multithreaded performance than M1, so M2 can rip through CPU-intensive tasks using very little power, like creating music with layers of effects or applying complex filters to photos.

Compared with the latest 10-core PC laptop chip, the CPU in M2 provides nearly twice the performance at the same power level. And, M2 delivers the peak performance of the PC chip while using just a quarter of the power, claims Apple