Apple iPhone 16e Launched in India: Specs, Price, Availability

Apple iPhone 16e has been launched across the world and here are all of its details including its specifications.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Apple iPhone 16e has been announced by the Californian smartphone maker as the newest member of the iPhone 16 family. Here are all the details about the device including its specs, price, and availability.

Apple iPhone 16e: Price, Availability

iPhone 16e will be available in white and black in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, costing Rs 59,900, Rs 69,900, and Rs 89,900, respectively.

Customers in 59 countries and regions, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Türkiye, the UAE, the UK, and the U.S., will be able to pre-order iPhone 16e beginning at 5 a.m. PST on Friday, February 21, with availability beginning Friday, February 28.

Apple iPhone 16e: Specifications

The iPhone 16e has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR panel. It supports HDR, TruTone, 60Hz refresh rate, 2532 x 1170 pixels resolution at 460 ppi, and 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness. Under the hood, it is powered by the company’s A18 Bionic and further has support for Apple Intelligence. The device also gets the Action button.

The iPhone 16e has a single 48MP f/1.6 primary camera which is said to support a 2-in-1 system that also enables 12MP 2x telephoto zoom. There is a 12MP TrueDepth camera on the front of the iPhone 16e with an f/1.9 lens. You also get 3D tech inside the notch. The iPhone 16e packs a battery that gives 26 hours of video playback and 90-hour audio playback. It comes with and Qi wireless charging support via MagSafe chargers.

The iPhone 16e has 5.3, Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2×2 MIMO, and NFC with reader mode. In addition, it comes with C1, Apple’s first with an all-new internal design. In select countries, the device has support for satellite features — including Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Messages, and Find My via satellite.

Additionally, it equips stereo speakers for audio and a USB-C port for fast charging and water resistance. The iPhone 16e runs on 18 out of the box.

  • ChipsetApple A18
  • RAM (GB)Unspecified
  • Storage (GB)128, 256, 512
  • Display6.1-inch, 2352 x 1170 pixels
  • Front Camera12MP
  • Primary Camera48MP
  • Battery26 hours video playback, 90 hours audio playback
  • Operating SystemiOS 18

