Apple iPhone 16e Launched in India: Specs, Price, Availability

Apple iPhone 16e has been announced by the Californian smartphone maker as the newest member of the iPhone 16 family. Here are all the details about the device including its specs, price, and availability.

Apple iPhone 16e: Price, Availability

iPhone 16e will be available in white and black in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, costing Rs 59,900, Rs 69,900, and Rs 89,900, respectively.

Customers in 59 countries and regions, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Türkiye, the UAE, the UK, and the U.S., will be able to pre-order iPhone 16e beginning at 5 a.m. PST on Friday, February 21, with availability beginning Friday, February 28.

Apple iPhone 16e: Specifications

The iPhone 16e has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel. It supports HDR, TruTone, 60Hz refresh rate, 2532 x 1170 pixels resolution at 460 ppi, and 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness. Under the hood, it is powered by the company’s A18 Bionic Chipset and further has support for Apple Intelligence. The device also gets the Action button.

The iPhone 16e has a single 48MP f/1.6 primary camera which is said to support a 2-in-1 system that also enables 12MP 2x telephoto zoom. There is a 12MP TrueDepth camera on the front of the iPhone 16e with an f/1.9 lens. You also get 3D Face ID tech inside the notch. The iPhone 16e packs a battery that gives 26 hours of video playback and 90-hour audio playback. It comes with Fast charging and Qi wireless charging support via MagSafe chargers.

The iPhone 16e has Bluetooth 5.3, Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2×2 MIMO, and NFC with reader mode. In addition, it comes with C1, Apple’s first 5G Modem with an all-new internal design. In select countries, the device has support for satellite features — including Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Messages, and Find My via satellite.

Additionally, it equips stereo speakers for audio and a USB-C port for fast charging and IP68 water resistance. The iPhone 16e runs on iOS 18 out of the box.