Apple iPhone 13 Mini Diary, Day 1: Can this mini be mahaan?

We have received the iPhone 13 mini and will be sharing our experiences with the device over the next few days in our iPhone 13 mini daily diary. And on our first day with the device, let’s just cast an eye on the look and feel of the phone and what it promises to do.

Of all the iPhones launched by Apple at its event recently, the iPhone 13 mini is perhaps the one that stands out the most. Simply because of its size – it is a very small phone in a world of large phones. Last year, Apple tried to answer the calls for a more “hand-friendly” phone with its iPhone 12 mini.

The phone did get generally good reviews but was not a commercial success for various reasons (poor battery life being one of them). Apple has however refused to give up on the small form factor, and this year has seen the arrival of the iPhone 13 mini, which tries to fix the issues faced by the 12 mini.

Of course, you will not notice any change immediately, for the iPhone 13 mini is almost an exact copy of the iPhone 12 mini. The camera unit is a little larger, the notch a little smaller, but in terms of size, the 13 mini has the exact same length (131.5 mm) and same width (64.2 mm) as the previous Mini and is very slightly thicker (7.7 mm as compared to 7.4 mm), and just 6 grammes heavier (14 grammes as compared to 135 grammes).

It does not look too different when compared to the iPhone 12 mini (apart from the diagonal rear camera placement) but put it next to almost ANY other phone out there, and its size will hit you. It is significantly smaller than even the Pixel 4a and looks downright tiny in front of the iPhone 12 Pro Max!

It does look very smart though, with the glossy mirror finish on the back giving us such iPhone 4S feels (remember?). And while we would not recommend drop testing it, it feels solid too, and not flimsy.

Apple also claims that within that tiny frame is some serious hardware – the 5.4-inch display is a Super Retina XDR one and seems a touch brighter, the rear dual cameras remain 12 megapixels but have improved (and have the much talked about Cinematic Mode), and so has the 12-megapixel selfie snapper. And like all other devices in the 13 series, it also is powered by the latest A15 Bionic chip.

Perhaps most significantly, Apple also claims to have improved battery life, saying the 13 mini will last at least an hour and a half more than its predecessor. And yes, it comes with dust and water resistance, stereo speakers and some of the toughest glass protection (Ceramic Shield).

It has got the looks, just like the 12 mini did, and a form factor that is unique. We already love how easily it slips into our trouser pockets. And on paper, it is easily the most powerful “small phone” in the world. But will its performance make it succeed where the 12 mini stumbled? Keep reading our iPhone 13 mini diary to find out more as we explore more of this phone day by day.