Apple iPhone 11 is selling at its cheapest price in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 06, 2020 6:02 pm

The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs 64,900.
Apple recently announced the launch of its latest iPhone 11 in India. The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs 64,900. 

 

However, during the Amazon Prime Day sale, the iPhone 11 is selling at its cheapest price in India since its launch. During the sale, customers can avail a discount of Rs 8,400. This brings down the price of the latest iPhone 11 to Rs 54,990. The discount is available on all colour options of the iPhone 11 including Purple, Green, RED, Black and White. Furthermore, the 128GB model of the iPhone 11 is also selling at a discounted price. The latest iPhone comes with a price tag of Rs 65,500 against its original price of Rs 73,600. This reflects a discount of Rs 8,100. 

 

Recollecting key specs, the iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 1792 x 828 pixels and 326 PPI pixel density. The phone is powered by Apple A13 Bionic 7nm chip manufactured by TSMC and will be coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage. It offers a special audio technology with Dolby Atmos support. The phone will be available in Yellow, Black, Purple, White, Green and Red colours.

 

Apple iPhone 11 equips a dual-camera setup comprising of a 12MP wide primary lens (26mm, f/1.8, 6-element lens) with OIS and 100 per cent focus pixels + 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera (13mm, f/2.4, 5-element lens) with 120-degree field of view at the back which is made of regular glass and a 12MP TrueDepth wide sensor on the front for selfies. The iPhone 11 gets a 3110 mAh power unit.

 

