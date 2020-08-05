Apple introduces 27-inch iMac with 5K display in India

The company has also refreshed the 21.5-inch iMac and iMac Pro in the country

Advertisement

Apple has today announced the launch of its latest iMac computer in India. The company has also refreshed the 21.5-inch iMac and iMac Pro in the country

27-inch iMac, 21.5-inch iMac and iMac Pro pricing details

The 27-inch 5K Retina iMac with Intel Core i5, 256GB SSD is priced at Rs 1,69,900, while the 512GB model is priced at Rs 189,900. The iMac Core i7 variant is priced at Rs 2,19,900. The 21.5-inch iMac with 256GB is priced at Rs 99,900, 21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac with Intel Core i3 is priced at Rs 1,19,900. The 4K iMac with Core i5 is priced at Rs 1,39,900, while the 5K Retina iMac Pro with Intel Xeon W chipset is priced at Rs 4,64,900.

Apple 27-inch iMac features

The latest 27-inch iMac comes with a 5K Retina display with a screen resolution of 5120 x 2880 pixels with 1 billion colours, 500 nits brightness, Wide Color P3 gamut and Ture Tone technology along with nano-texture option. The computer is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core processors along with AMD Radeon Pro 5000 series graphics that the company promises up to 55 per cent faster performance. The device is powered by up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM along with up to 512GB SSD storage, which can be configured up to 8TB.

The computer features Apple T2 Security Chip with storage controller provides top-of-the-line data encryption. It comes with a nano-texture glass option that offers better viewing under different lighting conditions. It comes with a FaceTime HD camera that features 1080p resolution, while an image signal processor that brings tone mapping, exposure control and face detection. It also comes with a new studio-quality microphone array that enables users to capture high-quality audio for improved FaceTime calls, podcast recordings, Voice Memos, and more, right on their iMac.

Advertisement

21.5-inch iMac and iMac Pro

Apple has also introduced an updated version of the 21.5-inch iMac and iMac Pro. The latest iMac Pro now comes with up to 10th-generation 3.0 GHz Xeon W processor and it also features Xeon processors up to 18 cores along with graphics performance up to 22 teraflops, up to 256GB quad-channel ECC memory and it also comes with 27-inch Retina 5K display.