Advertisement

Apple enables Family Sharing feature for app subscriptions, in-app purchases

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 07, 2020 11:21 am

Latest News

Apple has enabled the feature for sharing in-app purchases and subscriptions with your family members but only a few apps are supported as of now.
Advertisement

Apple is now enabling the family sharing feature amongst in-app purchases and subscriptions on App Store. The feature was announced at WWDC back in June and is now being made available.

 

Family Sharing

 

Advertisement

To enable the feature, users can head over to settings > Apple ID > Family sharing. Under this tab, you can take a look at those subscriptions which are shareable and then you can add more family members with their respective valid Apple IDs. 

 

Family Sharing1

 

The shareable subscriptions include Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News+, and Apple TV+. Once you subscribe to any of these apps, everyone in your family will automatically get access to the same on their own devices and accounts.

 

Read More: Apple is giving 5 month free Apple Music Subscription through Shazam 

 

A notable catch here is that not all apps support sharing the subscriptions as of now. It has been informed by Steve Harris, an app developer, that apps will manually have to add the family sharing support to their apps which means you can't share subscriptions of apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, etc, yet. 

 

The feature is currently only working on iOS 14 versions including iOS 14.1, 14.2 and MacOS Big Sur versions including version 11.0.1. We have checked the same on an iPhone SE 2nd Gen running iOS 14.2 and the family sharing feature seems to be working fine. 

Apple One subscription: Goes live in India starting today, price and features

Apple is ready to switch to Silicon Macs: A worthy move?

Indian Apple Store offers customers free personalized engraving options for text, emojis and more

Apple is giving 5 month free Apple Music Subscription through Shazam

Latest News from Apple

You might like this

Tags: Apple

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

WhatsApp users will have to accept the new privacy policy or delete their account

Google Maps enabling businesses to directly message their customers within the Maps application

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies