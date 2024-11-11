Apple Could Monetise Apple Intelligence Without Directly Charging Customers: Here’s How

Apple launched Apple Intelligence a few weeks back, that too for free for all of its users. However, offering these features for free is not a viable option for the brand even though it may suit the customers. To solve that, Apple may have found a middle way where it can monetise Apple Intelligence without directly charging the customers.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, inside the Settings app in iOS 18.2, there’s a new ‘Upgrade to ChatGPT Plus’ option. For those unaware, Apple partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT with Siri so Apple’s assistant can get smarter and rack up with other AI-powered assistants available in the market, such as Google’s Gemini.

With the new ‘Upgrade to ChatGPT Plus’ option, Apple is essentially advertising the paid subscription offered by its third-party partner, OpenAI. This is how it plans to monetise Apple Intelligence without directly charging customers, as the company will get a cut from the subscription price if the user decides to subscribe to the third-party partner via Apple.

“Apple also gets to offer ChatGPT Plus as an optional upgrade, profit from it, and let users see Apple as the free option while OpenAI is the one charging,” the 9to5Mac report said. In the iOS 18.2 beta, you’ll find the ChatGPT configuration under a new category called “Extensions.” Currently, ChatGPT is the only option available, but it’s clear that Apple intends to expand this section with more additions in the future.

The company has already hinted towards a potential future partnership with Google for Gemini, which means Apple may also offer Gemini Advanced through the same menu it is currently offering ChatGPT Plus. With each new provider partnering with Apple, the company continues to get a cut from the subscription revenue those plans provide.

In the future, in case Apple decides to keep certain enticing upgrades gated behind a subscription, users may be offered two choices: pay up, with Apple taking a cut, or decide the price isn’t worth it and move on without a second thought. Till the time Apple continues with the existing method to monetise Apple Intelligence, iPhone, iPad, and Mac users get to use Apple Intelligence at no charge.