Apple announces MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac Mini

Apple has announced 3 new Macs powered by its latest M1 chip including the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and a Mac Mini.

Apple has finally introduced its new M1 chip that will power the new MacBooks now onwards. The shift from intel processors marks a significant step in Apple's history as the Intel chips have been powering the Macs for more than a decade.

Along with the M1 Chip, the company introduced a new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and a Mac Mini. These will be the first 3 Macs that will be powered by Apple's latest silicon based M1 Chip.

Apart from the processor, nothing much changes here when it comes to the specifications of the Macs.

13-inch MacBook Pro

With the M1 chip and Big Sur, the 13-inch MacBook Pro becomes even more powerful. The 8-core CPU, when paired with the MacBook Pro’s active cooling system, is up to 2.8x faster than the previous generation. The 8-core GPU is up to 5x faster, which allows its users to enjoy super smooth graphics performance whether they are designing a graphics-intensive game or a new product.

Machine Learning (ML) is up to 11x faster, and for on-device ML tasks that use the Neural Engine. With up to 17 hours of wireless web browsing and up to 20 hours of video playback, MacBook Pro delivers up to twice the battery life of the previous generation and the longest battery life ever on a Mac.

As per Apple, When compared to the previous generation, the M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro can:

Build code in Xcode up to 2.8x faster. Render a complex 3D title in Final Cut Pro up to 5.9x faster. Design intricate game scenes in Unity Editor up to 3.5x faster. Perform ML tasks in Create ML up to 11x faster. Separate out beats, instrumentals, and vocal tracks from a recording in real time in djay Pro AI Play back full-quality, 8K ProRes video in DaVinci Resolve without dropping a single frame. Compile four times as much code on a single charge.

Other new features in the new 13-inch MacBook Pro include studio-quality mics for clear recordings and calls, and Apple’s latest camera ISP in the M1 chip enables sharper images and more detail in shadows and highlights on video calls. The new MacBook Pro also comes with the Secure Enclave in M1 and Touch ID. And it features two Thunderbolt ports with USB 4 support to connect to more peripherals.

The new MacBook Pro is available for the starting price of Rs 1,22,900, and Rs 1,10,610 for education.

MacBook Air

The powerful 8-core CPU performs up to 3.5x faster than the previous generation. With up to an 8-core GPU, graphics are up to 5x faster, the biggest leap ever for MacBook Air according to Apple. ML workloads are up to 9x faster. The M1 chip’s storage controller and latest flash technology deliver up to 2x faster SSD performance.

Apple also says that the new MacBook Air features better battery life than before, with up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing and up to 18 hours of video playback.

When compared to the previous generation, the M1-powered MacBook Air can:

Export a project for the web with iMovie up to 3x faster. Integrate 3D effects into video in Final Cut Pro up to 5x faster. Play back and edit multiple streams of full-quality, 4K ProRes video in Final Cut Pro without dropping a frame. Export photos from Lightroom up to twice as fast. Use ML-based features like Smart Conform in Final Cut Pro to intelligently frame a clip up to 4.3x faster. Watch more movies and TV shows with up to 18 hours of battery life. Extend FaceTime and other video calls for up to twice as long on a single charge.

The new MacBook is available for Rs 92,900, and Rs 83,610 for education.

Mac Mini

The new M1 powered Mac Mini brings an 8-core CPU with up to 3x faster performance than the previous generation. An 8-core GPU delivers up to a 6x increase in graphics performance.

The Mac Mini support for up to two displays including Apple’s Pro Display XDR in full 6K resolution, and Wi-Fi 6 for faster wireless performance and the Secure Enclave in M1.

When compared to the previous generation, the M1-powered Mac mini can:

Compile code in Xcode up to 3x faster. Play a graphics-intensive game like “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” with up to 4x higher frame rates. Render a complex timeline in Final Cut Pro up to 6x faster. Ability to use up to 3x as many real-time plug-ins in Logic Pro. Increase the resolution of a photo in Pixelmator Pro up to 15x faster. Utilise ML frameworks like TensorFlow or Create ML, now accelerated by the M1 chip.

Mac mini is now available for Rs 64,900 and Rs 58,410 for education.