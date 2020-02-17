App to limit exposure to coronavirus launched

China recently in order to counter the infamous corona virus, launched an app called the close contact detector which notifies the user if they have been in the vicinity of an infected or suspected to be infected person.

Advertisement

The Chinese government along with China Electronics Technology Group Corporation has built an app called the ‘close contact detector’ which tells the user if they have been in the vicinity of a person who has been confirmed or suspected of being infected by the coronavirus. The health and transport authorities back the database.

To make an inquiry, users can simply scan a QR code on their smartphones. Users’ need to link their phone number first after which they put in their government ID and name after which the app can be used to check the status of up to three ID numbers.“

Advertisement

Close contact” includes people working together, sitting in a classroom, living in the same house, as well as medical professionals working with patients.

The working of the app has not yet been clearly disclosed, but the requirement for ID numbers has raised some questions regarding the privacy of the people as the Chinese government is known for maintaining a high level of surveillance on its citizens.

People suffering from coronavirus are advised to stay at home and away from public places. People are advised to visit a doctor if they experience any symptoms along with taking precautionary steps like washing hands and wearing a mask to prevent contamination.

Corona Virus Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle-east Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. The coronavirus is zoonotic, which means that it is spread by animal contact.

A novel coronavirus (CoV) is a new strain of coronavirus that has not been previously identified in humans. The new, or “novel” coronavirus, now called 2019-nCoV, had not previously detected before the outbreak was reported in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

The situation in China has gotten worse, with over 1500 dead and 14840 diagnosed. This outbreak brought the country of China to its knees. The country took measures in order to quarantine the epidemic by building hospitals, conducting checks at the airports and many other forms of on-spot diagnosis. The personnel carry a thermometer and anyone found to have a fever, is immediately quarantined for prevention of further contamination if found to be infected with the virus.

This diagnosis is very important as it minimizes the chances of the virus spreading globally.