Apna Indian job portal expands presence

India’s networking and jobs platform, apna.co, is now expanding in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities across India. It has now expanded its services in 6 cities. This includes Nagpur, Indore, Patna, Bhopal, Vadodara and Rajkot.

apna present in 21 cities now

The app is now live in 21 cities including Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Ranchi, Kolkata, Surat, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ludhiana and Chandigarh.

Apna’s expansion helps its users to connect with the growing number of hyperlocal opportunities beyond metro cities. The labour markets saw severe disruption due to intermittent lockdowns in the pandemic years.

The platform aims to harness the potential and facilitate 5 million interviews in these cities by the end of 2021.

Over the past decade, Tier-II cities witnessed a remodelling in terms of growing hyperlocal businesses. Factors like smartphones and internet accessibility have led to a surge in demand for the segment.

According to a BCG report, India’s gig economy is set to triple in the next 3 to 4 years. Giants in online groceries, food delivery, transport and logistics as well as tech-based providers have all ventured into these markets.

The hyperlocal economy witnessed an all-new boost due to the need to get essentials delivered to the doorstep.

apna.co is also aiming to accelerate women workforce participation across the country and recently has seen a 40% surge in women participation due to the increasing demand of work home jobs and part-time jobs.

Nirmit Parikh, CEO and Founder, apna, said, “All of us at apna are elated to be expanding our service areas and penetrating deeper into India. This step takes us closer to our mission of accelerating India by providing access to quality job opportunities to India’s rising workforce.”