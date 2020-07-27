Advertisement

Anker Soundcore Space NC headphones launched in India for Rs 10,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 27, 2020 4:09 pm

Latest News

Soundcore Space NC Noise Cancelling Wireless headphones come in black and grey shade and come with an 18 Months Warranty.
Advertisement

Soundcore by Anker, has launched it's ‘Space NC’ Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones in India. The product is priced at Rs 10,999 and it is available on Flipkart for purchase. The headphones come in black and grey shade and come with an 18 Months Warranty.

Anker Soundcore Space NC Noise Cancelling Wireless headphones is designed lightweight and compact. The memory-foam-ear-cups and metal headband adapt to your head shape to ensure long term comfort and sound tight fit. The Headphone folds flat for safe storage and transports in the hard-shell travel case.

Equipped with the Hybrid active noise cancellation technology, the headphone reduces ambient sound by upto 96%. Its customized 40mm drivers deliver tuned sound.

The company claims that the Space NC promises upto 20 hours of playtime in wireless active noise cancellation mode, or 50 hours in wired. Also, you can extend the playback time using an AUX cable. One can conveniently control music with one touch, on-ear touch pad. One-touch Control can easily manage your music and calls.

The headphone comes with built in Microphone featuring the cVc noise cancelling technology lowers ambient noises and delivers clear voice quality.

The Soundcore Space NC features a hybrid active noise-cancelling technology to block-out up to 93% of low-frequency engine noises as well as up to 96% of high-frequency sounds, such as voices and vehicle horns.  Space NC headphone comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and it can also be connected to non-Bluetooth devices, with the help of a 3.5mm audio jack.

 

Recently, the brand launched ‘Rave Mini’ Party speaker for Rs 9,999. Anker Soundcore Rave Mini speaker comes with huge 80W sound output, portable and waterproof build along with the beat driven light show, all personalized with the Soundcore app. The portable & lightweight party speaker comes with built in handle, that makes it easy to Pick up and Party.

Rave Mini comes with 10000mAh battery which claims offer eighteen hours of battery life on a full charge. It is IPX7 rated. The sound is delivered by a 5.25-inch woofer, 2-inch tweeter and 5.25-inch passive radiator.

Advertisement

Anker Soundcore 'Life Note' True Wireless Bluetooth Headset launched in India

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 wireless earbuds launched in India

Anker Soundcore Rave Mini speaker launched in India

Latest News from Soundcore

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch to launch in India on August 6

Oppo Watch with Wear OS to launch on July 31

Tecno Hipods H2 wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 1,999

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review

Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review
Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020
Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?

Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?
Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India

Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India
Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?

Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?
TikTok Pro Scam, Mediateg 5G Chipset, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Realme V5

TikTok Pro Scam, Mediateg 5G Chipset, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Realme V5

Latest Picture Story

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies