Anker Soundcore Space NC headphones launched in India for Rs 10,999

Soundcore by Anker, has launched it's ‘Space NC’ Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones in India. The product is priced at Rs 10,999 and it is available on Flipkart for purchase. The headphones come in black and grey shade and come with an 18 Months Warranty.



Anker Soundcore Space NC Noise Cancelling Wireless headphones is designed lightweight and compact. The memory-foam-ear-cups and metal headband adapt to your head shape to ensure long term comfort and sound tight fit. The Headphone folds flat for safe storage and transports in the hard-shell travel case.



Equipped with the Hybrid active noise cancellation technology, the headphone reduces ambient sound by upto 96%. Its customized 40mm drivers deliver tuned sound.



The company claims that the Space NC promises upto 20 hours of playtime in wireless active noise cancellation mode, or 50 hours in wired. Also, you can extend the playback time using an AUX cable. One can conveniently control music with one touch, on-ear touch pad. One-touch Control can easily manage your music and calls.



The headphone comes with built in Microphone featuring the cVc noise cancelling technology lowers ambient noises and delivers clear voice quality.



The Soundcore Space NC features a hybrid active noise-cancelling technology to block-out up to 93% of low-frequency engine noises as well as up to 96% of high-frequency sounds, such as voices and vehicle horns. Space NC headphone comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and it can also be connected to non-Bluetooth devices, with the help of a 3.5mm audio jack.

Recently, the brand launched ‘Rave Mini’ Party speaker for Rs 9,999. Anker Soundcore Rave Mini speaker comes with huge 80W sound output, portable and waterproof build along with the beat driven light show, all personalized with the Soundcore app. The portable & lightweight party speaker comes with built in handle, that makes it easy to Pick up and Party.



Rave Mini comes with 10000mAh battery which claims offer eighteen hours of battery life on a full charge. It is IPX7 rated. The sound is delivered by a 5.25-inch woofer, 2-inch tweeter and 5.25-inch passive radiator.

