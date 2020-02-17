  • 16:38 Feb 17, 2020

Advertisement

Anker Soundcore Icon Mini wireless speaker launched for Rs 1,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 17, 2020 4:09 pm

Latest News

The Anker Soundcore Icon Mini is IP67-rated for dust and water resistance.
Advertisement

Soundcore by Anker has launched Icon Mini Bluetooth Speaker in India for Rs 1,999. The Anker Soundcore Icon Mini is now available on Flipkart in Black, Blue, Orange, and Red colours.

The Anker Soundcore Icon Mini speaker ensures connectivity of up to 20m and also allows users to connect two Icon minis via a single phone or tablet for supped-up surround sound.

The speaker comes with Micro-USB Port and a 3.5mm audio jack AUX input. Icon Mini comes with a strap, that strap that it can hang and play anywhere you want to.

The Anker Soundcore Icon Mini is IP67-rated for dust and water resistance, and has a sound output of 3W. The speaker also sports rubberised buttons, for water resistance. It has a battery of 900mAh which claims to offer eight hours of battery life on a full charge.

Earlier, Anker Soundcor Icon Bluetooth Speaker was launched in India for Rs 4,999. The speaker is designed compact and portable. The product will offer 12 hours of iconic sound from a single charge. You can connect two Icons via a single phone or tablet for suped-up sound and cranked-up colour. Its removable straps will allow you to link 2 Icons together in any way.

The speaker is IP67 Water Resistant, thanks to its cleverly designed casing, Icon even floats. Being Shockproof and Dustproof, Icon rounds off comprehensive protection with super tough proofing.


Anker PowerCore Select 10,000mah Power Bank launched for Rs 1,999

Anker Soundcore launches Icon Bluetooth Speaker in India for Rs 4,999

Anker Soundbuds Verve Wired Earphones launched for Rs 1199

Latest News from Anker

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Toreto Air wireless headphone launched in India for Rs 2,499

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker launched in India for Rs 1399

Oppo Enco Free earbuds to launch alongside Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies