Anker Soundcore Icon Mini wireless speaker launched for Rs 1,999

Soundcore by Anker has launched Icon Mini Bluetooth Speaker in India for Rs 1,999. The Anker Soundcore Icon Mini is now available on Flipkart in Black, Blue, Orange, and Red colours.



The Anker Soundcore Icon Mini speaker ensures connectivity of up to 20m and also allows users to connect two Icon minis via a single phone or tablet for supped-up surround sound.



The speaker comes with Micro-USB Port and a 3.5mm audio jack AUX input. Icon Mini comes with a strap, that strap that it can hang and play anywhere you want to.



The Anker Soundcore Icon Mini is IP67-rated for dust and water resistance, and has a sound output of 3W. The speaker also sports rubberised buttons, for water resistance. It has a battery of 900mAh which claims to offer eight hours of battery life on a full charge.



Earlier, Anker Soundcor Icon Bluetooth Speaker was launched in India for Rs 4,999. The speaker is designed compact and portable. The product will offer 12 hours of iconic sound from a single charge. You can connect two Icons via a single phone or tablet for suped-up sound and cranked-up colour. Its removable straps will allow you to link 2 Icons together in any way.



The speaker is IP67 Water Resistant, thanks to its cleverly designed casing, Icon even floats. Being Shockproof and Dustproof, Icon rounds off comprehensive protection with super tough proofing.





