Android 12 leaks in screenshots, should come with new UI and privacy features

Android 12 that should be launched later this year has already leaked in screenshots showing a new UI along with new Conversations widget and new privacy features.

Advertisement

Android 12 is Google's next version of Android that is expected to be released later this year and we now have an early look of how the version can bring with it a revamped UI and many new features.

The new leak comes from XDA Developers who seem to have got their hands-on on the early draft of the documentation that Google usually shares with its partners to allow them to prepare for their devices. The screenshots leaked claim to show how Android 12 can bring an overhaul to the operating system.

Advertisement

Android 12 will seemingly bring a new notification panel that will now have an opaque background instead of transparent one on Android 11. It has 4 quick tiles on the top instead of the usual 6. Another privacy based feature are the camera and mic icons that can be seen on the top right which means they are being used. It looks similar to how Apple shows a dot on the top right when mic/camera is in use.

The position of the date and clock on the top left have also been swapped. Tapping on the mic or camera icons on the top will now show which apps are using which component. Google has also retained the separate conversations section in the notification panel.

Few of the screenshots also reveal a new 'Conversations Widget' which looks similar to how Google separated the conversations section in the notification panel. The new alleged new “Conversations” widget in Android 12 may highlight recent messages, missed calls, or activity statuses. The widget that’s shown in the screenshots looks small and only seems to be big enough to accommodate showing one message/call/status at a time. There's a possibility that it might be resizable.

XDA Developers also informs that viewed some more screenshots of the documentation that convey that Google will make it compulsory for the OEMs to implement the new Conversations widget and the privacy indicators on the top when an app is using the mic or the camera. 'These indicators must be shown prominently at the top of the screen, always be visible whenever the camera or microphone is being accessed, and must have the same color across the ecosystem', says XDA Developer's report.

Since these screenshots aren't official and Google hasn't revealed anything about Android 12 yet, all the information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Picture Credits: XDA Developers