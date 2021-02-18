Advertisement

Android 11-based realme UI 2.0 Early Access program announced for Realme 7i

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 18, 2021 1:18 pm

The update will arrive soon after the details are submitted for the Realme Early Access program. T
Realme has announced Realme UI 2.0 Early Access program for its Realme 7i smartphone. The company announced the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 in September last year.

Recently Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X2, Realme 6, Realme C15, and Realme C12 started receiving early access to the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

The company made the announcement on Realme community as per which Realme UI 2.0 update for these smartphones are only rolling out. Those interested can apply for the program by going to the Settings > Software Update > Tap on the settings icon in the top right corner > Trial Version > Apply Now > Submit your details.

The update will arrive soon after the details are submitted for the Realme Early Access program. There are limited slots to register for the Early Access Program.

Realme 7i users must have updated their device to the latest RMX2103PU_11.A.37 version to apply for the program.

Realme advises to backup your personal data before proceeding, to prevent data loss. Please make sure your phone is not rooted. Some third-party application versions might not be compatible with Android 11 yet, after updating these applications might not be available or crashing down on your device. Therefore, it is recommended to update all your applications to the latest version available in the Play Store before your update.

The Early Access versions may have an unpredictable impact on your phone and effect on daily use. Due to unpredictable factors such as network communication and strategy adjustment, it is not possible to guarantee that every applicant will receive the update. In case the update is not received, Realme suggests you to patiently wait for the official release.

The available phone storage should be more than 5GB and the battery capacity for the update should be more than 60 percent. Realme is also providing users an option to rollback to Android 10. Though, the company warns users that their date will be erased after rolling back to Android 10.

