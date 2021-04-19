Advertisement

Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 rolled out for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 series

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 19, 2021 2:10 pm

OnePlus has re-released this Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update as OxygenOS 11.0.0.2.
OnePlus rolled out the stable Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus7 and OnePlus 7T series last month in March. But the company halted the rollout due to some bugs. Now OnePlus has re-released this Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update as OxygenOS 11.0.0.2.

 

The new changelog for the OnePlus 7/7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T/7T Pro comes with the same changelog as the previous one with some minute changes. The update brings March 2021 security patches as well to the devices.

In the forum post about the latest OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 update, Abdul B., from OxygenOS Operations, said, "We are starting to push the 11.0.0.2 hotfix build that replaces the previous release. This incremental rollout fixes some unforeseen bugs found in the original Android 11 release and updates the security patch."

 

As per the company, this OTA will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. Using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout Is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices.

 

Changelog

 

System

Update to OxygenOS 11 version
Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience
Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.03
Updated GMS package to 2021.01
Since this is the upgrade of Android 11 version with many new features, the upgrade time may be longer. Please wait for the completion of the upgrade

 

Camera

Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation
Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality
Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview
Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out
Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time

 

Ambient Display

Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display)
Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings - Customization - Wallpaper - Canvas - Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）

 

Dark Mode

Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable
Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range (path: Settings - Display - Dark Mode - Turn on automatically - Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range)

 

Game Space

Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience
Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

 

Shelf

Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

 

Gallery

Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage
Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster

