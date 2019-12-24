Ampere Reo Elite electric scooter launched in India

Interested buyer can pre-book the Reo Elite electric scooter at Rs 1,999 from the Ampere Vehicles official website.

Ampere Vehicles have added another electric scooter in its portfolio, named as Ampere Reo Elite. This electric scooter is priced at Rs 45,099 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) and comes in four different colour options-Glossy Red, Glossy Blue, Glossy White, Glossy Black. Interested buyer can pre-book the Reo Elite electric scooter at Rs 1,999 from the Ampere Vehicles official website. Those who pre-book the scooter will get a Helmet free.

The Reo Elite gets its power from 48V-20Ah Sealed lead-acid battery, which takes 8 hours to get fully charged. It has a top speed of 25kmph and offers a driving range of 55 ± 5 Km (In city driving conditions) and 60 ± 5 Km (In highway driving conditions) when fully charged.

The Reo Elite electric scooter offers Motor Power of 250W and has a Ground Clearance of 130mm. The Reo Elite measures 1670 mm x 640 mm x 1110 mm and recommended loading capacity is 75 Kg, while the maximum is 130 Kg. Other features include Front suspension-Telescopic, Back suspension-Coil Spring, Mechanical Drum Brakes- 110mm, Wheel Base-1270 mm, LED digital display, Ample boot space, Comfortable legroom, USB charging Port, Carry Bag hook, Stylish Head & Taillight, and Alloy Wheel Rim.