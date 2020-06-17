Ampere launches Magnus Pro electric scooter for Rs 73,990

The latest flagship scooter from the brand offers up to 100km riding range and goes on pre-order this week.

Ampere has launched its latest flagship electric scooter in India called Magnus Pro. This latest model has been priced at Rs 73,990 (ex-showroom) and the final price is unlikely to go beyond Rs 80,000. The scooter competes with a host of other electric options, as well as the petrol-running two-wheelers in the market. Ampere has usually played itself in the sub-60K price bracket, so we're intrigued to see this new addition taking them to higher price range.

Which directly ensures the Magnus Pro gets a longer riding range on a single charge. The company has kept the styling of the scooter in line with conventional designs available with other brands, but it claims to have packed a lot of features onto the Magnus Pro. It will be available in Bengaluru for now, and sales in other parts of the country will start in a month or so. Ampere says the Magnus Pro is the lightest product in its segment.

Talking about the power underhood, Magnus Pro packs an electric hub with a lead battery pack which offers a range of up to 100 km when riding in the Eco mode. And if you go speeding on the scooter, the range with Cruise mode comes down to 80 km on a single charge. Ampere claims you can push the scooter from 0-40 kmph in 10 seconds, with a top speed of 55 kmph. For better handling, the scooter gets telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers. And for the safety of the rider, you have drum brakes with regenerative braking that's common sight on electric scooters.

Other features included LED headlights, digital instrument cluster, under-seat storage, keyless ignition and much more. The company has thoughtfully added something called Limp mode, which adds extra charge worth 10km to manage in emergency situations. The scooter can take a load of up to 150kg and offers a ground clearance of 150mm.