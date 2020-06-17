Advertisement

Ampere launches Magnus Pro electric scooter for Rs 73,990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 17, 2020 5:43 pm

Latest News

The latest flagship scooter from the brand offers up to 100km riding range and goes on pre-order this week.

Ampere has launched its latest flagship electric scooter in India called Magnus Pro. This latest model has been priced at Rs 73,990 (ex-showroom) and the final price is unlikely to go beyond Rs 80,000. The scooter competes with a host of other electric options, as well as the petrol-running two-wheelers in the market. Ampere has usually played itself in the sub-60K price bracket, so we're intrigued to see this new addition taking them to higher price range.

 

Which directly ensures the Magnus Pro gets a longer riding range on a single charge. The company has kept the styling of the scooter in line with conventional designs available with other brands, but it claims to have packed a lot of features onto the Magnus Pro. It will be available in Bengaluru for now, and sales in other parts of the country will start in a month or so. Ampere says the Magnus Pro is the lightest product in its segment.

 

Talking about the power underhood, Magnus Pro packs an electric hub with a lead battery pack which offers a range of up to 100 km when riding in the Eco mode. And if you go speeding on the scooter, the range with Cruise mode comes down to 80 km on a single charge. Ampere claims you can push the scooter from 0-40 kmph in 10 seconds, with a top speed of 55 kmph. For better handling, the scooter gets telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers. And for the safety of the rider, you have drum brakes with regenerative braking that's common sight on electric scooters. 

 

Other features included LED headlights, digital instrument cluster, under-seat storage, keyless ignition and much more. The company has thoughtfully added something called Limp mode, which adds extra charge worth 10km to manage in emergency situations. The scooter can take a load of up to 150kg and offers a ground clearance of 150mm. 

Ola buys electric scooter company, to launch two-wheelers in India in 2021

Honda sues Hero Electric alleging design theft of its scooter

MG Motor to build fast chargers with Tata Power

Latest News from

Tags: Ampere Hero Electric electric scooters India Ampere Magnus Pro price riding range scooters India

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

New-look Mahindra Thar automatic variant confirmed

Tata Motors won't be making JTP edition cars anymore

Auto sales for May in India down by 89 percent

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more

Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more
Nokia 5310 1st Impression

Nokia 5310 1st Impression
Say Namaste: We are here to Stay

Say Namaste: We are here to Stay
Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,

Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,
Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch

Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch
Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more

Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies