AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series Chips Already Beat The Latest Snapdragon X Elite Chips

Artificial intelligence is taking over the tech industry and it’s now time for PCs, as AMD has now announced the launch of Ryzen AI 300 series processors, shortly after the launch of Snapdragon X Elite processors which Qualcomm debuted earlier last month. AMD further claims that it has surpassed the Apple M3 and newly announced Snapdragon X Elite processors with its latest processors.

AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors are Copilot+ ready, similar to Snapdragon X series processors. Built on the new AMD XDNA 2 architecture, this new NPU offers 50 TOPS of AI processing power, surpassing Copilot+ AI PC requirements, with three times the AI engine performance of the second generation of AMD Ryzen AI. For a comparison, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X series has 45 TOPS, Apple’s M4 has 38, and AMD’s last-gen Ryzen 8040 series chips had 16.

Powered by new “Zen 5” architecture, the Ryzen AI 300 processors come equipped with up to 12 high-performance CPU cores with 24 threads and 50% more on-chip L3 cache memory over previous gen “Zen 4” processors for thin and light laptops. AMD’s own data shows that its chips are up to 60% faster in graphics, 30% faster in multitasking, 10% in productivity and 5% in responsiveness, compared to Snapdragon X Elite processors.

AMD says that its working with industry partners, including Acer, ASUS, HP, Lenovo and MSI, which will be announcing more AI PCs enabled by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors. Ecosystem partners like Microsoft and Zoom are also working closely with AMD to expand the possibilities of AI PCs.

AMD Ryzen 9000 Series, 5000 Series Desktop Processors

Aside from these laptop chips, AMD also announced Ryzen 9000 Series Desktop processors. Aimed at gamers and creators, these chips will be enabling smooth gameplay and high frame rates across a wide range of titles, while professional content creators can now harness the full potential of their creative workflows, according to the company.

The new AMD X870E and X870 chipsets boast support for the latest technologies such as PCIe 5.0, DDR5, USB4, and WIFI7. Socket AM5 platforms are built to last, with support through 2027 and beyond.

These new chipsets feature USB4 as a standard feature and are also designed to support even faster DDR5 memory overclocking with AMD EXPO Technology. Both the X870 and X870E feature 44 total PCIe lanes and direct-to-processor PCIe 5.0 NVMe connectivity for the ultimate transfer speeds. The X870E is differentiated with 24 PCIe 5.0 lanes, with 16 lanes dedicated to graphics. When PCe 5.0 direct-to-processor storage and graphics care are enabled at the same time, the X870E offers twice the Bandwidth of competing platforms.

The new Ryzen 9000 Series desktop processors are expected to be available to DIY customers and SI partners starting July 2024.

AMD also expanded support for the AM4 platform with two new additions to the Ryzen 5000 Series desktop Processor family: AMD Ryzen 9 5900XT and Ryzen 7 5800XT desktop processors. The new Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors are expected to be available to DIY customers and SI partners starting July 2024.