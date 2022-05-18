AMD, Qualcomm announce partnership

Qualcomm has today announced a collaboration with AMD to optimise the Qualcomm FastConnect connectivity system for AMD Ryzen processor-based computing platforms, starting with AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors and the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 system.

With the FastConnect 6900, the latest AMD Ryzen processor-powered business laptops feature Wi-Fi 6 and 6E connectivity, including advanced wireless capabilities enabled with Windows 11.

In collaboration with Microsoft, next-generation Windows 11 PCs, such as the Lenovo ThinkPad Z Series and HP EliteBook 805 Series, can harness the full potential of Windows 11 Wi-Fi Dual Station through Qualcomm 4-Stream Dual Band Simultaneous. Multiple Wi-Fi bands outperform traditional single-band connections for improved video conferencing experiences, reduced latency, and enhanced connection robustness. Leveraging the 6 GHz band, next-gen laptop users can take full advantage of its bandwidth and speed improvements without competing with any non-6E devices.

For IT administrators, the AMD Manageability Processor now available in Ryzen PRO 6000 systems is a solution that enables remote management of AMD commercial platforms. When paired with the FastConnect 6900, this solution enables wireless manageability with support for 32+ widely used Open Standard-Based (DASH) profiles. Together the AMD Manageability processor and the FastConnect 6900 unlock enhanced capabilities for IT to manage systems.

Earlier, Qualcomm and Trimble announced partnership to bring meter-level location accuracy for phones. In addition, Trimble and Qualcomm announced the availability of Trimble RTX GNSS technology for Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platforms. This technology enables superior location capabilities in premium Android smartphones worldwide.

The Trimble RTX technology in Snapdragon 8 and Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platforms is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2022.

This new collaboration expands Trimble’s existing relationship with Qualcomm Technologies to provide high-accuracy positioning solutions for connected vehicles, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving solutions to automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.