Ambrane Powerlit XL and Powerlit PRO Made In India Power Banks launched

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 17, 2020 3:30 pm

Ambrane Powerlit XL and Powerlit PRO power banks come with fast charging and power delivery technology, all encased in a super slim & compact design.
Ambrane has today announced its ‘Made in India’ Powerlit series of power banks - Powerlit XL (20000mAh) and Powerlit PRO (10000 mAh). Powerlit XL powerbank coms in Metallic black and Green colours and priced at Rs 1499 while the Powerlit PRO comes in a Metallic red and black colours and priced at Rs 999 respectively.  The products with 180 days Warranty are exclusively made available with Flipkart.


Both the power banks come with fast charging and power delivery technology, all encased in a super slim & compact design. They use high density Lithium Polymer batteries which are safer and more efficient as compared to Li-ion batteries. The power banks support blazing charging speed with PD Technology which automatically detects connected devices and delivers the precise amount of power as per the device needs, for optimal and quick charging.

It’s fast charging technology charges phones from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes. The portable power bank contains 9 layers of circuit chip protection to keep the devices safe.

The Powerlit XL (20000mAh) comes with triple charging output which includes 2 USB ports and 1 Type-C port whereas the PowerlitPRO (10000mAh) comes with dual ports which includes 1 USB port and 1 Type-C port. The USB ports provide an output of 22.5W blazing fast charging speed and the Type-C port provides 18W two-way charging (power delivery technology) which gives both output and input to charge the power bank itself. Both the devices, come with LED indicator, for ease of use.

On the launch, Ashok Rajpal – Director, Ambrane India commented, “We are excited to launch our newest Make in India Power Banks with Flipkart. Power Bank has always been the highest selling gadget, even during Covid times and Lockdown. With work from home coming in, the consumers demand has further risen. The usage of powerbank is shifting from travelling purpose to comfort charging at home, blending to the daily use gradually. With our newest launches, we aim to address and serve the customers with newest technology and the best charging experience of Indian Power banks at the best prices.” 

