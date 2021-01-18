Ambrane launches NeoBuds 11, NeoBuds 22 TWS earbuds

Ambrabe has launched two new TWS earphones in India, including the Ambrane NeoBuds 11 and the NeoBuds 22.

Ambrane has announced the launch of their new TWS earbuds, including the NeoBuds 11 and NeoBuds 22. Priced at Rs 2,499 each, the products can be purchased from the brands’ official website along with retail stores across India. The products come with a 365 days warranty.

The NeoBuds 11, the extended series of NeoBuds are configured with the latest Bluetooth version 5.0 for seamless connectivity. The charging case comes with LED Digital Display which shows the numeric battery level of both the case and the earphones.

The earbuds offer up to 4 hours of music playback time and upto 12 hours with charging case. With 1.5 hours of fast charging time, one can charge them quickly while on-the-move. The earbuds are IPX4 rated and also feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

The earbuds are also engineered with the touchpad control and support Google and Siri assistance through a touch.

The NeoBuds 22 also has the latest 5.0 Bluetooth version, multi-functional button, voice assistance and much more in a palm-sized pack. For those, who are always on-the-move, the earbuds work as a perfect companion with music playback time upto 4 hours and upto 14 hours with the charging case.

There's a charging time of 1.5 hours and they seamlessly support a good transmission range of 10 meters.