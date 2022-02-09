Ambrane launches FitShot Zest smartwatch at Rs 4999

Ambrane has today strengthened its Wearables portfolio with ‘FitShot Series’ launch in India. The first in the series includes FitShot Zest which is priced at Rs 4999.

The Smartwatch is available in three colour options – Black, Blue and Pink. The product is available on Flipkart and comes with 365 days of warranty.

The company says that it will announce the next two smartwatches by 14th Feb 2022 on Amazon.

Ambrane FitShot Zest Features

The Voice assistance enabled Ambrane FitShot Zest smartwatch comes with a Calling feature, Menstrual cycle tracking and real-time health tracking, among many other features.

The FitShot Zest comes with a 1.7″ lucid display and stylish design. The device supports 24×7 real-time Health Tracking which includes – Spo2, Blood Pressure, Sleep, Heart rate monitoring and many more.

In addition, it includes steps tracker, calories burned, activity history and more. The smartwatch comes with unique menstrual cycle tracking that easily records and tracks the female cycles. It has a water resistance rating of IP67, making it resistant to dust and water.

The watch lets the users customize the watch face from 60+ cloud-based watch faces and their own customized watch faces. The Smartwatch comes equipped with the Bluetooth calling feature that allows the users to stay connected anytime, anywhere.

Furhther, users can control music playback and camera functions on a paired smartphone directly from the wearable. The device also supports 10 sports modes.

Once fully charged, the Smartwatch can last up to 7 days of travel or work. Lastly, the device can manage music, calls and more through the several smart notifications on the screen. Other features include the built-in alarm, reminders, stopwatch and many more.

Recently, Ambrane Dots Muse TWS were launched for Rs 1,999. The TWS comes with fast charging support, boosted drivers and 23 hours of playtime. The product comes with a 365 days warranty and is available with Flipkart, Tata Cliq and several leading retail stores in India.