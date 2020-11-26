Advertisement

Ambrane introduces range of Fast Charging Solutions in India starting at Rs 299

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 26, 2020 4:37 pm

The 3A Smart cables help charge the device 3X faster than standard chargers.
Ambrane has introduced a range of fast charging solutions in India. The portfolio includes – Wireless Charger, Smart Cable, Wall Charger, introduced under the “Make in India” initiative.

The WC-38 Qi-enabled Wireless Charger is priced at Rs 1,499. The 3A Smart cables are priced for Rs 299 and Wall chargers come for Rs 999. Ambrane mobile accessories along with eCommerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart are also available in retail stores – Croma, Reliance Retail, Walmart, Go Mobile and many more.

The company claims that the new range of fast charging solutions with its intelligent charging technology shall deliver mobile charging speed and efficiency improvements compared to earlier versions.

The WC-38 Qi-enabled Wireless Charger with 10W fast charging allows hassle-free, convenient charging at the home or office. The charger comes with a non-slippery surface that protects the phone from damage caused by slipping also led ring lite for charging indicator.

Moreover, the inductive charging technology protects the device from over fluctuation of voltage, current and temperature. The Wireless Charger comes with a 365 days warranty.

The 3A Smart cables help charge the device 3X faster than standard chargers. High-quality cable with premium-grade construction provides more flexibility and comes with 10000+ bend cycles. The cables are available in Micro USB, Type C and IOS version too.

Dual output, ACP-11 and ACP-29 wall chargers are enabled with 3.0 Quick Charge. The charger comes with multilayer protection and offers a reliable charging experience. Compatible with all types of cables, the wall charger can be used with all kinds of mobile phones, neckband, speaker and other. The 3A Smart cables and Wall chargers come with a 180 days warranty.  

Commenting on the launch, Ashok Rajpal – Director, Ambrane India, said: “We are proud to expand our portfolio with Fast charging solutions. Made exclusively in India, our indigenous technology for electronic gadgets is designed to meet the usage patterns of Indian customers.”

