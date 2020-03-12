  • 20:58 Mar 12, 2020

Ambrane introduces BT-83 Portable Bluetooth speaker in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 12, 2020 5:19 pm

The Ambrane BT-83 Portable Speaker is available in black and Blue colours with leading retail and ecommerce stores in India.
Ambrane has introduced BT-83 Portable Speaker in India for Rs 1999. The product is available in black and Blue colours with leading retail and ecommerce stores in India. It comes with a 12 Months Warranty

The cylindrical shaped Speaker comes with a string which makes it convenient to carry around. Flaunting the rugged design, the outer layer of BT-83 Portable Speaker protects the built-in speakers from the elements when outdoors. Its textured exterior and metal rings surrounding the speaker grill brings added durability on the move.

The Bluetooth speaker is dirt and water splash proof as it comes with an IPX6 rating. It is equipped with True Wireless (TWS) Technology, which means that you can connect two wireless speakers with TWS Technology, for unbeatable audio output from both speakers at the same time.

The drivers of this Bluetooth speaker bring High bass and clear treble, to deliver a powerful audio performance with 10W output. It has a 2200 mah battery which offers for up-to 7 hours of music.

The BT-83 speaker also supports hands free calling so that you can attend calls while your phone is connected to the speaker. The speaker can be wirelessly operated within 10m range. Connectivity options include AUX input, SD Card and Bluetooth.

