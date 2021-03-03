Advertisement

Ambrane Dots 11 and Dots 20 TWS earbuds launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 03, 2021 2:55 pm

Latest News

Ambrane Dots 20 is configured with the Environmental Noise Cancellation feature, which enhances the audio and reduces the ambient noise in the background.
Advertisement

Ambrane has today announced the launch of its TWS series – Dots 11 and Dots 20 earbuds in India. Priced at Rs 2,999 each, both the products are available on Flipkart and Amazon. The products come with a 365 days warranty. The company says it also plans to expand its TWS Dots series with the launch of Dots 38 by next month.

Both the TWS supports 360-degree performance with long battery life, multi-functionality and dynamic design. Dots 20 comes in Black as well as white colours. Dots 11 comes in black colour.

Ambrane Dots 20 is configured with the Environmental Noise Cancellation feature, which enhances the audio and reduces the ambient noise in the background. It’s advanced acoustic technology with 10mm drivers offers rich audio experience.

The buds equip a playtime of good 25 hours with its charging case for non-stop musical sessions or long conversations. It also features a responsive multifunctional touch sensor that lets you control music and calls, and switch between them seamlessly.

Dots 11 comes in a matte finish, configures a powerful bass and crisp audio. The earbuds offer entertainment of up to 20 hours and support fast charging via a Type C port. Dots 11 also supports smart touch control - touch and tap control for easy accessibility to play, pause and manage your music. The high-bass feature allows you to tune out from the outside noise.

Both the products in Dots series are engineered with the latest Bluetooth V5.0 for stronger connectivity and designed with a secure fit. They also pack the convenience of voice assistance (Siri and Google Assistant). Dots 11 and Dots 20 are both designed against water splashes with IPX5 Water Resistant feature.

Ambrane Wave wireless neckband launched for Rs 1,999

Ambrane introduces range of Fast Charging Solutions in India starting at Rs 299

Ambrane launches Wireless sports neckband earphones

Ambrane launches NeoBuds 11, NeoBuds 22 TWS earbuds

Latest News from Ambrane

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

EPOS launches ADAPT 100 series headphones for office professionals

Boat launches TRebel range of headphones and earphones for women

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies