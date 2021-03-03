Ambrane Dots 11 and Dots 20 TWS earbuds launched in India

Ambrane Dots 20 is configured with the Environmental Noise Cancellation feature, which enhances the audio and reduces the ambient noise in the background.

Advertisement

Ambrane has today announced the launch of its TWS series – Dots 11 and Dots 20 earbuds in India. Priced at Rs 2,999 each, both the products are available on Flipkart and Amazon. The products come with a 365 days warranty. The company says it also plans to expand its TWS Dots series with the launch of Dots 38 by next month.



Both the TWS supports 360-degree performance with long battery life, multi-functionality and dynamic design. Dots 20 comes in Black as well as white colours. Dots 11 comes in black colour.



Ambrane Dots 20 is configured with the Environmental Noise Cancellation feature, which enhances the audio and reduces the ambient noise in the background. It’s advanced acoustic technology with 10mm drivers offers rich audio experience.



The buds equip a playtime of good 25 hours with its charging case for non-stop musical sessions or long conversations. It also features a responsive multifunctional touch sensor that lets you control music and calls, and switch between them seamlessly.



Dots 11 comes in a matte finish, configures a powerful bass and crisp audio. The earbuds offer entertainment of up to 20 hours and support fast charging via a Type C port. Dots 11 also supports smart touch control - touch and tap control for easy accessibility to play, pause and manage your music. The high-bass feature allows you to tune out from the outside noise.



Both the products in Dots series are engineered with the latest Bluetooth V5.0 for stronger connectivity and designed with a secure fit. They also pack the convenience of voice assistance (Siri and Google Assistant). Dots 11 and Dots 20 are both designed against water splashes with IPX5 Water Resistant feature.