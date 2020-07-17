Advertisement

Amazon to suppress listing of products without country of origin tag in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 17, 2020 12:20 pm

Latest News

The e-commerce giant has revealed that failure to attribute the tag will lead to suppression of product listing and more.
Advertisement

Amazon has told its seller to attribute the ‘country of origin’ tag on all its products starting from July 21. The e-commerce giant has revealed that failure to attribute the tag will lead to suppression of product listing and more. 

 

The company has started sending out an email to all its sellers, informing them to use the country of origin tag on their products. “Starting July 21, 2020, we are introducing country of origin as a mandatory attribute in addition to a few optional attributes in our category listing templates in accordance with the Legal Metrology Act of 2009. You will be required to provide information on 'country of origin' mandatorily for all your new and existing listings,” the email read. The company has reportedly sent the email to around 5 lakh sellers on its platform. 

 

The company has further revealed that sellers have to put the tag by August 10, 2020. Failure to provide the needed information, the e-commerce giant will take enforcement action, including suppression of the merchant’s listing on its platform. 

 

Why is Amazon asking to put the country of origin tag on the listing?


The move comes a week after the government has directed the e-commerce platforms to reflect the country of origin tag on the listings on their platforms by October 1. The listing of new products should carry the tag latest by August 1. The Indian government made this move due to the recent clash with China and boycott of China products movements that is going around the country. The move will also help the Indian sellers to get more stage and it will certainly boost the Make in India initiative.

 

Advertisement

Amazon Pantry service is now live in over 300 cities in India

Amazon Prime Video app is now available on all Windows 10 devices

You can now use Amazon Alexa hands-free on Alexa mobile app

Latest News from Amazon

You might like this

Tags: Amazon

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Google to invest Rs 33,737 crore in Reliance Jio Platforms

How to check CBSE Class 10th results 2020?

Facebook to rival YouTube with its upcoming licensed music videos feature

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels

JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels
Vivo X50 1st Impression

Vivo X50 1st Impression
Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7

Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7
CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more

CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more
Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

Latest Picture Story

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies