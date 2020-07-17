Amazon to suppress listing of products without country of origin tag in India

The e-commerce giant has revealed that failure to attribute the tag will lead to suppression of product listing and more.

Amazon has told its seller to attribute the ‘country of origin’ tag on all its products starting from July 21. The e-commerce giant has revealed that failure to attribute the tag will lead to suppression of product listing and more.

The company has started sending out an email to all its sellers, informing them to use the country of origin tag on their products. “Starting July 21, 2020, we are introducing country of origin as a mandatory attribute in addition to a few optional attributes in our category listing templates in accordance with the Legal Metrology Act of 2009. You will be required to provide information on 'country of origin' mandatorily for all your new and existing listings,” the email read. The company has reportedly sent the email to around 5 lakh sellers on its platform.

The company has further revealed that sellers have to put the tag by August 10, 2020. Failure to provide the needed information, the e-commerce giant will take enforcement action, including suppression of the merchant’s listing on its platform.

Why is Amazon asking to put the country of origin tag on the listing?



The move comes a week after the government has directed the e-commerce platforms to reflect the country of origin tag on the listings on their platforms by October 1. The listing of new products should carry the tag latest by August 1. The Indian government made this move due to the recent clash with China and boycott of China products movements that is going around the country. The move will also help the Indian sellers to get more stage and it will certainly boost the Make in India initiative.

