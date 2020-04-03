  • 18:12 Apr 03, 2020

Advertisement

Amazon Prime Video now lets you iOS users to purchase and rent titles

By: The Mobile Indian network, Kolkata Last updated : April 03, 2020 4:13 pm

Latest News

You can now directly purchase any title on your Prime videos app on your IOS/Apple TV device.
Advertisement

 Amazon in partnership with Apple has silently enabled a feature on its IOS app that enables users to purchase or rent movies and Tv shows directly from the app. The Prime videos app on the Apple ecosystem did not allow this previously. Apple will also be refraining from collecting the 30% “tax” on transactions that are billed directly to Amazon. Customers can make their payment via the payment method saved on their Amazon account without going through Apple’s payment method.

 

The prices for of titles listed in the Prime Video apps for the Apple devices are the same as they are through Amazon’s website. In a statement to Variety, Apple said it has an established program for premium subscription video entertainment providers — including Amazon Prime Video — to offer “a variety of customer benefits,” including integration with the Apple TV app, AirPlay 2 and Siri support and (where applicable) single or zero sign-on features.

Advertisement

 

According to Apple, “On qualifying premium video entertainment apps such as Prime Video, Altice One and Canal+, customers have the option to buy or rent movies and TV shows using the payment method tied to their existing video subscription.” 

 

You can simply buy or rent any title by just tapping on the title and selecting if you want to rent it or buy it ( you can also see the resolution). The payment will be initiated via the payment method that is saved on your amazon account.

 

 

Samsung Galaxy A70 starts receiving Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update in India

Samsung Galaxy A21s spotted with Exynos 850 and Android 10

Disney+ Hotstar finally makes its Indian debut

Nokia 9 Pureview, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 3.2 and more price hiked in India

Zoom for Windows puts user credentials at risk

What is the Upload speed offered by Jio Fiber?

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Amazon Prime IOS Apple

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Disney+ Hotstar finally makes its Indian debut

Indian government launches Aarogya Setu app for Covid-19 tracking

Microsoft takes on Grammarly with Microsoft Editor

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?
Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies