Amazon Prime Day 2020 vs Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Here are the Best Deals

Let's take a look at the best deals which Flipkart and Amazon are offering during their respective online sales.

Amazon has today started its Prime Day sale on its platform with big discounts and exchange offers. At the same time, rival Flipkart is also running its Big Billion Days sale.



While Amazon's Prime Day 2020 is only a 48-hour sale and will be held till August 7 exclusively for Prime members, the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will run till 10th August 12 AM. Amazon India has partnered with HDFC Bank and customers can get an instant discount of 10% on using HDFC Credit/Debit card and EMI. Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering 10% discount if you are a Citi Bank or ICICI Bank member through the Big Saving Days sale.





Amazon Prime Day 2020 - Deals on Smartphones

Amazon's Prime Day sale in India will offer Samsung Galaxy S10 at Rs 44,999 with a 9-month no-cost EMI option. During the sale, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be made available at Rs 41,999 and Rs 54,999 along up to 9 months no-cost EMI payment options.



OnePlus 7T will be made available at Rs 35,999 on Amazon during the Prime Day 2020 sale with an additional exchange discount of Rs 2,000. On the other hand, the OnePlus 7T Pro will be available at Rs 43,999 for the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant during the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale this week.



The Apple iPhone 8 Plus will be sold at Rs 39,900 while the iPhone 11 64GB is priced at a discounted price of Rs 59,900. Vivo V19 is currently available at Rs 30,990, however, during the sale it will be made available at Rs 24,990.



Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be available at Rs 39,999. The LG G8X will be available for Rs 54,990. Xiaomi Mi 10 will be made available at Rs 49,999 during the sale with an additional exchange discount of Rs 4,000.



Redmi Note 9 will be available for starting Rs 11,999 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available for starting Rs 13,999 during the sale. Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is selling at Rs 22,999 during the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale in India.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 - Deals on Amazon Devices





Amazon is offering up to 50% discount on the purchase of its Echo and Kindle devices. The Fire TV Stick is available for Rs 2,399 against its regular price of Rs 3,999. Kindle Paperwhite will be available for Rs 9,999 instead of Rs 12,999.



Echo Plus smart speaker that retails at Rs 14,999 is available for Rs 7,499 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. Similarly, Amazon Echo Show will be discounted to Rs 14,999 as against Rs 22,999 and the Echo Show 5 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 5,399 which otherwise costs Rs 8,999. Echo Studio can be bought for Rs 18,999, down from Rs 22,999 while Echo Spot can be purchased for Rs 5000, down from Rs 6499.





Amazon Prime Day 2020 - Deals on Electronics





OnePlus Q1 series 55-inch smart QLED TV is priced at Rs 59,899 instead of its regular price of Rs 69,900 during Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sale. The 32-inch Mi TV 4A Pro is available for Rs 11,999 in the sale.



For Samsung lovers, during Amazon Prime Day Sale, consumers will get a special discount of Rs 10,000 on all models of The Serif. Post special discount, The Serif will be available for Rs 69,990, Rs 89,990 & Rs 1,09,990 for 43-inch (1m 08cm), 49-inch (1m 23cm) and 55-inch (1m 38cm) screen size, respectively. Consumers can also opt for the 24-month No-Cost EMI option, with EMIs starting as low as Rs 2,916.



If you were looking to buy Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancellation headphones, they are available for Rs 19,990, down from its original price of Rs 29,990. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II active noise-cancelling wireless headphones are priced at Rs 19,990 down from its original price of Rs 29,363) on Amazon during the Prime Day sale in India.





Amazon Prime Day 2020 - Deals on Smartwatches and Smart bands





For fitness wearables, Amazon India is offering discounts on the purchase of smartwatches and fitness trackers. During the ongoing sale, the Mi Band 4 is available for Rs 2,099 while the Mi Band 3 is available for Rs 1,299.



The Apple Watch Series 3 is available for a starting Rs 18,990. Amazfit BIP S, Amazfit GTS, Amazfit T-Rex and Amazfit GTR are now priced at Rs 4,799, Rs 8,499, Rs 8,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively in the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale.



Honor Watch Magic comes at a price of Rs 4,999 while the Honor Magic Watch 2 46mm is priced at Rs 9,999. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm is available for Rs 15,990.

Flipkart Big Saving Day sale - Deals on Smartphones



Apple iPhone SE is now available on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 36,999. The iPhone XR is also going on sale at a reduced price of Rs 44,999. Along with the discounts, buyers can also get up to Rs 13,450 in exchange for their old device. The iPhone 7 Plus will be available at Rs 34,999.



Redmi K20 Pro is available at Rs 22,999 from Flipkart at the Big Saving Day sale. iQOO 3 can be purchased at Rs 34,990 on Flipkart. The Oppo Reno 2F can be bought for Rs 17,990 at Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale. One can buy Oppo Reno 10X Zoom at Rs 26,990 on Flipkart. Oppo Reno 2 is available for Rs 28,990 while the Oppo Reno 2Z now comes at Rs 27,490.



Moto Razr, which was launched in India for Rs 1,49,999 is available for Rs 104,999 in the sale. Realme X2 Pro is available for Rs 28,999 for the 256GB variant while the Realme C2 32GB variant is available for Rs 6,999. The Poco X2 can be purchased at Rs 17,499.



Vivo Nex (8GB+128GB) can be purchased at Rs 23,990 while the LG V30+ is available for Rs 19,999 in the Flipkart Big Saving Day sale. Samsung Galaxy A31 (6GB + 128GB) is priced at Rs 20,999 and the Samsung Galaxy A80 (8GB+128GB) comes at a price tag of Rs 29,999 in the sale.

Flipkart Big Saving Day sale - Deals on Electronics



Flipkart is selling Apple HomePod smart speaker at a discounted price of Rs 18,900 which is otherwise priced at Rs 19,900 during the Big Saving Days sale this week. Google Home Mini now comes at a discounted price of Rs 2,299 in the sale.





Flipkart Big Saving Day sale - Deals on Fitness band and Smartwatches



Amazfit GTS smartwatch is available for Rs 8499 while the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is priced at Rs 2099. HONOR Magic Watch 2 can be purchased at starting at Rs 8,999 and HONOR Band 5 is available for Rs 1,999. Realme Band is priced at Rs 1,299 in the sale.

Flipkart Big Saving Day sale - Deals on audio products





OPPO Enco W11 Bluetooth Headset now comes with a discounted price of Rs 1999. The Redmi Earbuds S Bluetooth Headset can be purchased at Rs 1599 in Flipkart Big Saving Day sale. Realme Buds Air Neo are now priced at Rs 2499 while the Sony WF-XB700 can be purchased at Rs 7,999 in the Flipkart sale.



Philips TAUT102BK true wireless stereo earphones at a discounted price of Rs 2,299 during the Big Saving Days sale this week. You can check other deals on other true wireless earbuds and Bluetooth earphones on Flipkart.



Apart from these deals on Flipkart, the e-commerce platform is also offering Deals on Televisions, Tablets and laptops.