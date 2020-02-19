Amazon launches Rekindle 2.0 to help women resume their corporate careers

Amazon will facilitate peer learning circles that will help with specific skills gaps; while offering roles and assignments that empowers them to perform effectively on the job.

Amazon India has announced the launch of ‘rekindle 2.0’, an initiative designed to help women coming back from extended breaks, resume and rebuild their corporate careers.



Initiated as a pilot in 2016, the program has been relaunched with new features and benefits including ‘Structured onboarding, focused mentoring, flexible work options and on-the-job learning that will help women integrate into the workplace more smoothly. As part of the program, women candidates will have access to flexible work options including work from home, and flexible shift options depending on the role.





Amazon will facilitate peer learning circles that will help with specific skills gaps; while offering roles and assignments that empowers them to perform effectively on the job. This will enable gradual ramp up of responsibilities in stages giving the candidates the bandwidth and resources to get accustomed to corporate work schedules. The program is being launched across a variety of tech and non-tech roles including working on live projects across different functional areas.



rekindle is open to any woman candidate who has taken a minimum of 12 months career break and has prior experience that matches job requirements for the identified positions. Once the selected candidates are on-boarded, Amazon will help them get assimilated into the Amazon culture with the rekindle orientation program.



“A diverse workforce is integral to the growth of the company and the growth of the economy. It fosters new ways of thinking, innovation and reaching out to a wider range of customers and growing your business. We are consistently driving mechanisms to engage, retain and develop the best builders of all background at Amazon. While we have women taking in key roles across the organizations, there is always a need to create more opportunities across our businesses and leadership roles. Through unique initiatives like rekindle 2.0, we are providing an opportunity to women who were on career break to resume their corporate careers through structured on-boarding, focused mentoring and on the job learning.” said, Deepti Varma, Director, HR, India and Middle East, Amazon.









