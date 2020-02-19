  • 17:35 Feb 19, 2020

Advertisement

Amazon launches Rekindle 2.0 to help women resume their corporate careers

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 19, 2020 5:23 pm

Latest News

Amazon will facilitate peer learning circles that will help with specific skills gaps; while offering roles and assignments that empowers them to perform effectively on the job.

Amazon India has announced the launch of ‘rekindle 2.0’, an initiative designed to help women coming back from extended breaks, resume and rebuild their corporate careers.

Initiated as a pilot in 2016, the program has been relaunched with new features and benefits including ‘Structured onboarding, focused mentoring, flexible work options and on-the-job learning that will help women integrate into the workplace more smoothly. As part of the program, women candidates will have access to flexible work options including work from home, and flexible shift options depending on the role.

 
Amazon will facilitate peer learning circles that will help with specific skills gaps; while offering roles and assignments that empowers them to perform effectively on the job. This will enable gradual ramp up of responsibilities in stages giving the candidates the bandwidth and resources to get accustomed to corporate work schedules. The program is being launched across a variety of tech and non-tech roles including working on live projects across different functional areas.

rekindle is open to any woman candidate who has taken a minimum of 12 months career break and has prior experience that matches job requirements for the identified positions. Once the selected candidates are on-boarded, Amazon will help them get assimilated into the Amazon culture with the rekindle orientation program.  

“A diverse workforce is integral to the growth of the company and the growth of the economy. It fosters new ways of thinking, innovation and reaching out to a wider range of customers and growing your business. We are consistently driving mechanisms to engage, retain and develop the best builders of all background at Amazon. While we have women taking in key roles across the organizations, there is always a need to create more opportunities across our businesses and leadership roles. Through unique initiatives like rekindle 2.0, we are providing an opportunity to women who were on career break to resume their corporate careers through structured on-boarding, focused mentoring and on the job learning.” said, Deepti Varma, Director, HR, India and Middle East, Amazon.

 

Amazon pulls out of MWC over coronavirus-related concerns

Amazon Echo Show 8 launched in India for Rs 12,999

Amazon India introduces electric delivery rickshaws in India

Amazon Echo Auto launched in India for Rs 4,999

Amazon Echo Input Portable Smart Speaker Edition launched in India

Exclusive: Amazon to introduce battery-operated Echo smart speaker tomorrow

Latest News from Amazon

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

What is Bluetooth 5 ? All you need to know

SBI partners with Realme to offer finance needs of the brand’s distributors and dealers

Saeko Taiwan launches two Fitness series swimming goggles in India, price starts at Rs 1,990

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies