Amazon launches Gaming benefits with Prime membership in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 06, 2020 11:18 am

The company has revealed that Prime members can now access free in-game content like collectable characters, upgrades, in-game currency and Prime-only tournaments across mobile games.
Amazon has today announced the launch of new Gaming benefit for its Amazon Prime members. The company has revealed that Prime members can now access free in-game content like collectable characters, upgrades, in-game currency and Prime-only tournaments across mobile games. 

 

Starting from today, Prime members can claim these benefits from popular mobile games including Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Black Desert Mobile, Mafia City, Words with Friends 2, World Cricket Championship and more. Prime members will get Stadium Unlock for World Cricket Championship 2, 50 Gold and 10K Cash for Mafia City, an item chest and hero & skin trial cards from Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and a Mystery Box from Words with Friends 2.

 

In order to claim these rewards, users need to follow these steps: 

 

Step 1: Download & start any of the games showcased above

 

Step 2: Look for 'Login with Amazon' & proceed to sign-in to your Amazon account

 

Step 3: Click on 'Allow' when prompted

 

Step 4: Proceed to claim FREE in-game content

 

Prime members can also look forward to upcoming content launches from top games like Ludo King and more.  The selection will be refreshed on a regular basis with new games and content launches planned every month. 

 

“With the launch of Prime gaming, we continue to make Amazon Prime more valuable for members in India. We recognize the need for in-game content by mobile gamers to enhance their playing experience and are delighted to provide access to this content FREE to Prime members. We will continue to add new in-game content for other popular games, with frequent content refreshes,” said Akshay Sahi, Director & Head of Prime, Amazon India.

