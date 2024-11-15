Amazon Launches Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series, Fire TV Soundbar Plus Series, and Refreshed Fire TV 4-Series

Amazon has announced the launch of Fire TV Omi Mini-LED series Smart TV along with the Fire TV Soundbar Plus series and the refreshed Fire TV-4 series. The Mini-LED series TV packs a cinematic QLED Mini-LED display and delivers up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness and up to 1,344 dimming zones. Here’s everything to know about the new lineup.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series

The new Fire TV Omni Mini-LED series is available in the following sizes with their respective prices:

55-inches: $819.99 (approx Rs 62,000)

$819.99 (approx Rs 62,000) 65-inches: $1,089.99 (approx Rs 92,000)

$1,089.99 (approx Rs 92,000) 75-inches: $1,499.99 (approx Rs 1,26,550)

$1,499.99 (approx Rs 1,26,550) 85-inches: $2,099.99 (approx Rs 1,77,200)

The Omni Mini-LED Series sports a QLED Mini-LED display and delivers up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness and up to 1,344 dimming zones—plus support for Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive. The lineup features built-in far-field technology so you can discover shows and movies, manage playback, and control the Fire TV Ambient Experience hands-free using your voice with Alexa.

It packs Intelligent Picture technology which combines artificial intelligence with the lineup’s new advanced light and colour sensor to enhance picture quality by automatically identifying, analyzing, and optimizing scenes in real-time, fine-tuning picture details like landscapes, buildings, sports, and more. The TV’s light and color sensor simultaneously detects the room’s lighting conditions, adjusting brightness and color temperature for optimal viewing.

The lineup comes with the Fire TV Ambient Experience, which replaces blank TV screens with helpful information and beautiful artwork when not streaming. The TV’s new high-fidelity radar sensor powers an upcoming new feature within the Ambient Experience which transforms motion into art. This interactive artwork joins AI Art and a growing collection of more than 2,000 free, gallery-quality images available within the Ambient Experience.

The lineup introduces support for Dolby Atmos audio—plus two powerful speakers and up to two built-in subwoofers. The TV also sports dedicated gaming features, with it being the first ever Amazon-built TV with an AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification. Combining Variable Refresh Rate, Auto Low Latency Mode, and a new 144Hz Refresh Rate in Gaming Mode, Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series eliminates visual artifacts and input lag.

Next, the lineup introduces support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, enabling customers with Wi-Fi 6E routers to future-proof their wireless connectivity. In addition, the new Fire TV Omni Mini-LED series will also expand Fire TV’s support for the Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) protocol with Dual Audio. Coming soon, the new accessibility feature enables customers with ASHA-enabled hearing aids to get high-quality audio delivered directly to their hearing aids while others simultaneously listen through the TV’s speakers.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus Series

In the United States, the Fire TV Soundbar Plus is priced at $249.99 (approx Rs 21,100). When bundled with a wireless subwoofer, the price is $374.99 (approx Rs 31,600), and with the addition of two surround sound speakers, the total is $489.99 (approx Rs 41,300).

The Fire TV Soundbar Plus is a 3.1-channel all-in-one soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and DTS TruVolume. With precise tuning, a customizable Dialogue Enhancer, and a broad Frequency range, the Fire TV Soundbar Plus is touted to capture every sound detail—from subtle whispers to booming explosions.

This 37-inch soundbar offers four preset modes—Movie, Music, Sports, and Night—each designed to optimize audio for different content. Setup is simple: just power on the soundbar and connect it to the TV’s HDMI ARC/eARC port with the included HDMI cable. You can further customize your home theater experience with a new wireless subwoofer or new wireless surround sound speakers, designed to instantly pair with the soundbar.

Users can purchase the standalone soundbar or choose between one of two upgrade bundles—the soundbar plus a wireless subwoofer, or the soundbar, wireless subwoofer, and two wireless surround sound speakers.

Fire TV 4-Series

The Fire TV 4-Series is also getting a refresh. The lineup now features an ultra-slim bezel that fades into the background so your content is front and center. The Fire TV 4-Series continues to deliver enhanced picture quality in 4K UHD Resolution with support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Sound.