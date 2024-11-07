How to Create an Amazon Pay Shortcut for Quick Access on Phone?

Amazon is not solely an e-commerce platform in India but also a payment service provider, as it supports UPI payments through its own platform, Amazon Pay. Integrated within the Amazon app, it could get a little difficult for users to access Amazon Pay in situations where they have to make a quick payment. Thankfully, Amazon now provides a way to create an Amazon Pay shortcut on the home screen so it can quickly open the payments interface. Here’s how you can create that shortcut.

Step 1

This method of creating an Amazon Pay shortcut seems to be available only on Amazon’s Android app. Open the Amazon App on your Android device.

Step 2

Tap on the middle icon in the bottom navigation bar and click the ‘Pay’ button.

Step 3

Once Amazon Pay screen opens up, scroll down and find a banner that says “Amazon Pay Icon.” After you have seen it, tap on the “Add Now” button.

Step 4

After you have tapped on it, you’ll see a pop-up stating that the Amazon Pay icon was successfully created on your home screen. Now, you can open the App drawer and find the Amazon Pay shortcut icon next to the Amazon app. Tapping on it will directly take you to the Amazon Pay section within the Amazon app.

That is how you can create an Amazon Pay shortcut on your home screen. It saves you from the number of taps you had to perform earlier to access Amazon Pay. Note that you need to have the Amazon app installed for the Amazon Pay shortcut icon to work, as it’s merely a shortcut and not a standalone app.