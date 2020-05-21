Advertisement

Amazon launches food delivery service in India, starts with Bengaluru

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 21, 2020 5:52 pm

Latest News

The service is available through the main app and caters to select pin codes right now.

Amazon has finally entered the food delivery segment in India, and the company is taking orders in select parts of Bengaluru this week. With this, Amazon will be competing with market giants like Swiggy and Zomato among others.

 

The company was expected to start its service in Bengaluru by March itself but it seems the nationwide lockdown forced them to delay the service, which is now available for select pin codes in the region. The feature is available through the main app itself, making sure you don't have to download another app. 

 

Amazon is entering the segment at a time when its rivals are facing a drop in demand, which has made them change their delivery models, which now includes grocery and vegetable service also. Not only that, but both Swiggy and Zomato have also laid off 1100 and 500 of their employees respectively, as they look to manage their finances when the market is hardly running at full capacity.

 

The food delivery segment has mostly been running on big-ticket discounts, courtesy of a large round of investor fundings. But with Amazon, things will be mostly supplemented by its billion-dollar investment, which is likely to help struggling business and restaurateurs to stay afloat in the country. The company hasn't shared details about how the restaurants are being picked for its service but if you're in the region, Amazon app will help you select from a host of places that are providing food right now. 

 

With its launch in Bengaluru, one can expect Amazon to expand its delivery service to other parts of the country, especially in the metros where the need is much higher. This development comes at a time when both Swiggy and Zomato, owing to lack of demand for outside food, started catering to delivery of essential services. In fact, Swiggy opened its channel to do hyper-local delivery of packages with the Swiggy Genie program that rivals Dunzo. 

 

Zomato may deliver alcohol during Coronavirus lockdown

MakeMyTrip rolls out online gourmet delivery in India

Latest News from Amazon

Tags: Amazon food delivery Zomato Dunzo Swiggy grocery delivery lockdown

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Facebook introduces new 'Lock Your Profile' safety feature in India

Huawei India and other overseas subsidiaries added to US Entity List

India's C-Dot working on Zoom rival for government, court

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data
Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression
Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression
Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Latest Picture Story

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies