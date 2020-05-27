Advertisement

Amazon India offers COVID-19 health insurance to its sellers

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 27, 2020 5:04 pm

Latest News

The company has partnered with Acko General Insurance to manage th policy delivery and handling of claims and reimbursements.
Advertisement

Amazon India has revealed that it is providing COVID-19 health insurance for free of cost for its sellers in India. The company has partnered with Acko General Insurance to manage th policy delivery and handling of claims and reimbursements. 

 

As per the company, the insurance will help cover the expenses related to COVID-19 hospitalization and treatment as well as ambulance assistance and ICU charges of up to Rs 50,000. The insurance will be valid for one year after activation. Amazon will fully fund the premium for this health insurance. The company has revealed that this will benefit lakhs of Amazon sellers, anyone who has had an active product listing on Amazon.in between January 2019 and 26 May 2020.

 

The company has revealed that it will open a seven-day enrolment window wherein sellers can easily enrol themselves by providing basic personal particulars and KYC documents. No medical tests will be required for registration. For each seller account, only one person will be covered under the insurance policy. Once the requisite details are processed, a Unique Health Identification (UHID) number will be issued to the sellers by Acko, which they can use to file their claims and reimbursements.

 

Advertisement

To claim COVID-19 related hospitalization and treatment expenses, registered sellers will have to intimate Acko. A standard waiting period of 15 days will be applicable at the start of the insurance policy.

 

Gopal Pillai, VP Seller Services, Amazon India said, “We are facing an unprecedented situation that has affected the lives of millions of people around the world. In these difficult times, the health and safety of our sellers is of utmost importance to us and we are completely committed to support them. Good health is the foundation for our sellers to run their business and are rolling out a group health insurance benefit to help them cover for medical expenses in case of hospitalization and treatment due to COVID-19. While we sincerely hope none of our sellers need to use this, we want to make sure they have a sense of security and one less thing to worry about and can focus on developing their business.”

 

Amazon launches Gaming benefits with Prime membership in India

Amazon vs Reliance JioMart: The tale of bringing small shops online

Amazon launches food delivery service in India, starts with Bengaluru

Latest News from Amazon

You might like this

Tags: Amazon India Amazon health insurance Amazon COVID-19 health insurance Amazon sellers Amazon India

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Google's Pichai open to working with Apple on more projects

Here's why Zoom wants all users to update their software by 30 May

JioMart service launches but privacy issues raise alarm bells

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air
New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles
My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies