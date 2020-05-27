Amazon India offers COVID-19 health insurance to its sellers

The company has partnered with Acko General Insurance to manage th policy delivery and handling of claims and reimbursements.

Advertisement

Amazon India has revealed that it is providing COVID-19 health insurance for free of cost for its sellers in India. The company has partnered with Acko General Insurance to manage th policy delivery and handling of claims and reimbursements.

As per the company, the insurance will help cover the expenses related to COVID-19 hospitalization and treatment as well as ambulance assistance and ICU charges of up to Rs 50,000. The insurance will be valid for one year after activation. Amazon will fully fund the premium for this health insurance. The company has revealed that this will benefit lakhs of Amazon sellers, anyone who has had an active product listing on Amazon.in between January 2019 and 26 May 2020.

The company has revealed that it will open a seven-day enrolment window wherein sellers can easily enrol themselves by providing basic personal particulars and KYC documents. No medical tests will be required for registration. For each seller account, only one person will be covered under the insurance policy. Once the requisite details are processed, a Unique Health Identification (UHID) number will be issued to the sellers by Acko, which they can use to file their claims and reimbursements.

Advertisement

To claim COVID-19 related hospitalization and treatment expenses, registered sellers will have to intimate Acko. A standard waiting period of 15 days will be applicable at the start of the insurance policy.

Gopal Pillai, VP Seller Services, Amazon India said, “We are facing an unprecedented situation that has affected the lives of millions of people around the world. In these difficult times, the health and safety of our sellers is of utmost importance to us and we are completely committed to support them. Good health is the foundation for our sellers to run their business and are rolling out a group health insurance benefit to help them cover for medical expenses in case of hospitalization and treatment due to COVID-19. While we sincerely hope none of our sellers need to use this, we want to make sure they have a sense of security and one less thing to worry about and can focus on developing their business.”